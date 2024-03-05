Telangana CM Revanth Reddy calls PM Narendra Modi's elder brother, introduces 'Gujarat model' | Hyderabad News





HYDERABAD: Calling Prime Minister Narendra Modi 'peddanna' (elder brother), Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy took everyone by surprise when he said he would like to see the ' Gujarat Model 'implemented in Telangana. Share the stage with the PM at a public meeting In Adilabad On Monday, Revanth said he wanted Telangana also developed like Gujarat, with rapid progress in various sectors, and sought Modi's help in this endeavour.

“Gujarat model for Telangana”

“Hamare hisaab se pradhan mantri matlab bade bhai (According to us, Prime Minister means elder brother). It is only with the help of the Prime Minister that the Chief Ministers can take their states forward. If Telangana has to progress, se develop and move forward like Gujarat, your (Prime Minister's help is much needed), Revanth said in his speech.

Although Revanth's remarks may cause discomfiture in the Congress camp, the CM said the state would really want to contribute to the Indian government's vision of achieving a $5 trillion economy and becoming the third largest largest economy in the world. Focusing on Greater Hyderabad as one of the five largest metropolitan cities in the country, the CM said the Center should extend support to the state to undertake metro rail projects, city rejuvenation project Musi river on the Sabarmati riverfront lines and encourage the semiconductor industry.

Need support from the Center: CM

In a clear departure from his predecessor's approach and displaying unusual good nature with the Prime Minister, Revanth said his government was not interested in any break with the Center but wanted to maintain cordial relations between the Center and the State to improve the growth prospects of the State. Any confrontation should be confined to electoral politics, but after the elections, states will still need the Centre's support, he said.

“I went to meet Prime Minister Modi after the Congress formed the government in Telangana. I thank the Prime Minister for his role in approving the construction of elevated flyways on 195 acres of defense land and allowing to build a textile school. We need continued support from the Centre,” Revanth said. He also said, “We also warmly welcome and thank Prime Minister Modi on behalf of the people of Telangana for initiating various development projects and laying the foundation stones.”

Revanth's participation in the Prime Minister's program assumes significance as former CM K Chandrasekhar Rao refrained from receiving the Prime Minister and participating in his programs, despite cries from parties for 'violation of protocol » by KCR.

Request national status for PRLIS

Revanth also submitted a representation to Modi, seeking national status of Palamuru-Rangareddy Lift irrigation project, release of funds, devolution of Centre's share of taxes to State, merger of Secunderabad cantonment with GHMC , among others.

The CM said the state government would extend full support to NTPC for setting up 2,400 MW power plants under the State Reorganization Act as 85% of the electricity will be donated to the people of Telangana.

Revanth said if the Prime Minister asked the Maharashtra government to give Telangana 1,850 acres of land, the state would pay compensation. The CM said an irrigation project can be constructed at Tummadihatti to provide water to 1.5 lakh acres in Adilabad. “We have come here and received you to seek your blessings and support for Telangana and its people,” Revanth said.

