Boris Johnson's statement reads like a declaration of war
It sounds like a declaration of war – but in reality Friday's resignation declaration is significant as Boris Johnson throws in the towel on his political career.
Yes, there are hints of a third political comeback in his kinetic resignation statement.
“Never rule it out,” say the experts sitting in the cheap seats.
Yes, there will be MPs who will deplore his departure if the Conservatives disappointing in the next general election and calling for his return. But he won't be there.
Johnson had a choice this week – and he could have chosen to stay.
It would have meant standing up and fighting the Privileges Committee's verdict, with all the opprobrium he believes is unfairly inflicted on him.
He should then have attended to the Conservative MPs' request to decide whether they should support him.
Yes, some would. But despite the vocal minority of supporters, my conversations suggest that the raw numbers ready to side with Boris Johnson against a Tory-dominated committee accusing him of deliberately misleading the Commons with merciless detail have not may not have been good for the former Prime Minister.
If he lost the vote and faced 10 days or more of suspension, he would also face the prospect of a by-election in his constituency of Uxbridge.
His majority of 7,210 votes is well within the margin that could be swept away, which would constitute a decidedly mortifying end to his political career.
Even if he won this vote, what good would it do?
There is no imaginable way for him to become leader again.
He would continue as he has since being ousted as Prime Minister – the Tory party ghost, undermining Altar and, if the conservatives lose the next election, his successors.
No one has the ability to suck the oxygen out of the room like Johnson, while the media and parts of the Conservative Party continue to hang on his every word as if it matters – that won't help the leadership races current or future.
Instead, Johnson chose to leave. It was a bold choice, but for its own sake.
This gives him a chance to go out on his own terms – taking aim at enemies inside and outside the Conservative Party and crafting his own first version of the story – all with the timing of his choosing and in emphasizing firmly what he wants. people to see.
Complete resignation statement
What led to the former prime minister's shock resignation?
This allows it to continue to generate massive income outside of Westminster – now without having to declare it on the Register of Members' Interests.
And he will continue to comment on politics – perhaps he could return in a Daily Telegraph column?
Perhaps he could help buy the Daily Telegraph?
All this with small but vocal extremist supporters suggesting that his ouster is the reason for the likely electoral difficulties faced by his successor.
There was no indication Friday night that his departure had sparked a conservative civil war — allies like Come on Patel and Simon Clarke thoughtful but restrained.
No sign of other by-elections beyond the two already known.
He can now focus on perfecting his legacy – yes, the 2019 election, Brexit, vaccines and world leadership in Ukraine, but also on upending the political functioning of this country. His method was unlikely to stick, but it will never be forgotten.
He will never shy away from the limelight, his momentous decision was to ensure that she shows her best side. This is why, once again, on Friday, he voted in favor of leaving: to preserve the myth and not confront it with reality.
