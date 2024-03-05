President Joko Widodo-Cambodian PM discussed three things at bilateral meeting





Jakarta (ANTARA) – President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) discussed three main issues during a bilateral meeting with Cambodian Prime Minister (PM) Hun Manet in Melbourne, Australia on Tuesday. The meeting also comes against the backdrop of strengthening bilateral relations between Indonesia and Cambodia, welcoming the celebration of 65 years of diplomatic relations between the two countries in 2024. The President, in a statement made by the Press, Media and Information Office of the Presidential Secretariat, highlighted three main things during the bilateral meeting. First, increase trade and investment cooperation by developing connectivity and infrastructure, both in the air and maritime sectors. Regarding investment, the President said Indonesian state-owned enterprises (BUMN) were ready to contribute and become the main partners in the railway and infrastructure sectors. “Apart from this, we must also continue to encourage interaction across business sectors to strengthen trade and investment,” he said. Secondly, on the issue of eradicating criminal acts of human trafficking, President Jokowi appreciated the support of the Cambodian government in caring for Indonesian Citizens (WNI) victims. President Jokowi stressed the need to increase cooperation in preventing and dealing with criminal acts of human trafficking between countries of origin and countries of destination, as well as implementing a memorandum of understanding ( MoU) on the eradication of transnational crime in 2023. “The memorandum of understanding on eradicating transnational crime in 2023 must be implemented immediately, especially the exchange of intelligence information and increasing the police capabilities of the two countries,” the president said. Finally, the two leaders discussed cooperation in the area of ​​food security, including rice imports from Cambodia. President Jokowi also encouraged the completion of the renewal of the Memorandum of Understanding on Rice Trade Cooperation and the Memorandum of Understanding on Establishing a Counter-Trade Mechanism to Agree on the Price and Quantity of Imported Rice . “The implementation of the agricultural MoU should also be immediately encouraged, particularly monitoring the increase in agricultural management capacity, irrigation, as well as investments in rice processing and storage” , declared the president. The President also expressed gratitude for Cambodia's support during Indonesia's ASEAN presidency in 2023. The President also stressed the importance of implementing the ASEAN agreement in the form of consensus in five points (5PC) and resolve the Myanmar crisis. “We realize that ASEAN still has work to do to implement the ASEAN Agreement and resolve the Myanmar crisis. Indonesia will continue to support Laos' presidency this year, especially in implementing implementation of the 5PCs,” the president said. President Jokowi was also accompanied to the meeting by Coordinating Minister for Economic Affairs Airlangga Hartarto, Minister of Foreign Affairs Retno Marsudi, Minister of State Pratikno and Minister of Public Works and Public Housing Basuki Hadimuljono.

