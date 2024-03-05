Are Americans suffering from collective amnesia regarding Donald Trump?





It wasn't long ago that many Americans spent hours a day tracking President Donald J. Trump's every move. And then, sometime after the riot at the Capitol on January 6, 2021, and before his first indictment, they largely stopped.

They still have trouble remembering all this.

More than three years away from daily assaults have erased, altered and, in some cases, distorted Americans' memories of events that, at the time, seemed searing. Polls suggest that voters' views of Mr. Trump's policies and his presidency have improved in the rearview mirror. In interviews, voters often have a vague memory of one of the most tumultuous periods in modern politics. Social scientists say this is not surprising. In an age of hyper-partisanship, there is little agreed-upon collective memory, even regarding events that took place in public.

But as Mr. Trump seeks to return to power, the question of what exactly voters remember has rarely been more important. While Mr. Trump is banking his campaign on nostalgia for a time not so long ago, Mr. Biden's campaign is counting on voters to refocus on Mr. Trump, hoping they will remember why they denied him a second term.

Remember how you felt the day after Donald Trump was elected president in 2016, the Biden campaign wrote in a fundraising appeal last month. Remember to walk around in disbelief and fear of what was to come.

For now, the erosion of time appears to be working in Mr. Trump's favor, as swing voters base their support on their feelings about the present, not the past. A New York Times/Siena College poll conducted late last month found that 10% of Mr. Biden's 2020 voters now say they support Mr. Trump, while virtually none of Mr. Trump's voters supported turned towards Mr. Biden. The poll found that Mr. Trump's policies were viewed much more favorably than Mr. Biden's.

What has been clear for some time, particularly among undecided voters, is that Biden is simply more front and center, said Sarah Longwell, a Republican consultant who opposes Mr. Trump and who has led dozens focus groups with conservative and undecided voters in recent months. They know what they don't like about Biden, and they've forgotten what they don't like about Trump.

Polls suggest Mr. Trump also made inroads with voters who may have been too young to remember his first term in detail. The nearly 4.2 million 18-year-olds who are newly eligible to vote this year were in college when Mr. Trump was first elected. Polls show they criticized Mr. Biden in part because of his support for Israel in the Gaza war, saying they favored Mr. Trump on that issue even though Mr. Trump was also a staunch ally of Israel when he was in power.

Ian Barrs, who works at a funeral home in Atlantic, Iowa, said other parts of Mr. Trump's record seemed to be fading. He often marvels at how his Trump-supporting friends remember the years 2017 to 2019 as happy days. They had all forgotten 2020 and the year of Covid, he said.

Now, I don't blame Trump for Covid, Mr. Barrs said. But all of these things, the lockdowns, all of this happened under Trump.

It is common for Americans to remember their former presidents fondly. A June Gallup analysis found that 46% of adults approved of the way Mr. Trump was running his presidency, based on what they had heard or remembered. Mr. Trump's approval rating when he left office was 34 percent.

When asked what events he remembered regarding the Trump administration, Roger Laney, a 55-year-old independent and undecided voter in South Carolina, described a general feeling of chaos.

He did great media, Mr. Laney said, recalling how he would listen to public radio on the way home from work and wonder: OK, what did Trump do this time?

The frenetic pace of the Trump years has led many Americans to make Trump news an obsessive habit or to lose interest in it altogether. The volume of information has coincided with the continued rise of siled, algorithm-driven social media and shrinking attention spans.

That environment has created a kind of numbness that even 91 counts or huge civil penalties for defamation and fraud can't break, said Andrew Franks, a political psychology professor at the University of Washington.

Negative information about Trump is no longer distinctive, it's simply the air we breathe, Dr. Franks said. This is the water in which we swim. It simply becomes a conditioned emotional response, where you either feel joy and admiration or disgust and anger at the sight of his face, but each individual act is just a drop in the ocean .

Ross Kuehne, an independent from Candia, N.H., who supported Nikki Haley, Mr. Trump's rival for the Republican nomination, said he remembers being overwhelmed during Mr. Trump's tenure.

It was happening too quickly to treat, he said. That was a bit of genius, there were too many things to keep track of. It was like buses. Why be upset about one thing when there's going to be a new thing in 15 minutes?

America was stronger, tougher, richer, safer and more confident, Mr. Trump said at a recent rally in Rock Hill, South Carolina. Think about it.

Paul Schibbelhute, a retired engineer from Nashua, New Hampshire, who voted for Mr. Trump twice, does not dispute part of that argument.

My 401(k) blew up, I made a lot of money, life was good. There was no inflation. There were good times, he said. But Mr Schibbelhute split with Mr Trump after he refused to acknowledge his defeat in 2020 and voted for Ms Haley in her state's primary.

But Ms. Haley has failed to dislodge this version of Trump's presidency from the minds of enough Republicans.

Everyone talks about what an economy it was like under Donald Trump, Ms. Haley said at a campaign event in New Hampshire in January. It was good, wasn't it? But at what cost ? He put us $8 trillion in debt in four years. Our children will never forgive us.

For an event to be remembered, political psychologists say, it must have been important to you in the first place. James W. Pennebaker, a professor emeritus who studies collective memory at the University of Texas at Austin, said that people are more likely to remember events that affect their lives, while events that are embarrassing or negatively impact about people are more likely to be forgotten. he said.

Mr. Pennebaker noted that polarization and a fractured media environment meant Americans were less likely to agree on established facts, preventing the country from creating a shared collective memory.

It's almost breathtaking to me, he said. We live in a fascinating time where we see the other side threatening our existence, so we valorize our greatness and denigrate how bad the other side is. And this entirely shapes not only the present but also the past.

This trend is especially clear in the way people remember January 6th. In the three years since the attack was broadcast on television, Republicans have become less likely to describe the rioters as violent and more likely to absolve Mr. Trump of responsibility, according to a report. Washington Post-University of Maryland Poll.

Professional Democrats, who have seen Mr. Trump eclipse Mr. Biden in public and private polls, continue to believe that the former president is not as strong as polls indicate. They argue that if they tell enough people about Mr. Trump's record in office, voters skeptical of Mr. Biden will vote for him anyway.

“You can look back and feel this sort of collective amnesia about how bad and harmful the policies were,” said Lori Lodes, executive director of Climate Power, a liberal advocacy group whose poll found that 52 percent of likely voters now approve. of Mr. Trump’s time in office.

The majority support for Mr. Trump that shows up in polls, Ms. Lodes said, is not there now. It is based on this false illusion of looking back.

Jonathan Weisman and Christopher Cameron contributed reporting.

