Prime Minister Narendra Modi to inaugurate India's first underwater metro in Kolkata tomorrow





PM Modi is set to inaugurate India's first under-river metro tunnel built in Kolkata. New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi is expected to inaugurate India's first under-river metro tunnel built in Kolkata tomorrow. In a monumental development to transform urban transport, PM Modi is expected to inaugurate several key metro and rapid transit projects across countries, marking a significant step towards improving mobility and connectivity urban. The Kolkata Metro extension, comprising the Howrah Maidan-Esplanade Metro section, includes the first transport tunnel in India to pass under a major river, representing a crucial milestone in the country's infrastructure development. This section not only showcases the technological feats involved in its construction, but also highlights the strategic importance of connecting two bustling areas of Kolkata, thereby improving the efficiency and reach of the city's public transport network. Apart from the underwater metro, the Prime Minister will also inaugurate the Kavi Subhash – Hemanta Mukhopadhyay metro section and the Taratala – Majerhat metro section, which is part of the Joka-Esplanade line. The latter includes Majerhat Metro Station, an architectural marvel consisting of an elevated station crossing railway lines, platforms and a canal, demonstrating the innovative approach to improving urban mobility. The inauguration event will not be limited to Kolkata. Prime Minister Modi is expected to launch several other important projects across the country. These include Pune Metro stretch from Ruby Hall Clinic to Ramwadi, Kochi Metro Phase I extension from SN Junction Metro station to Tripunithura Metro station, Metro d 'Agra running from the Taj East Gate to Mankameshwar and the Duhai-Modinagar (north) section of the Delhi-Meerut RRTS corridor. Each of these projects is designed to significantly reduce road traffic congestion and provide seamless, efficient and comfortable connectivity to the public. For example, the newly inaugurated section of the Agra Metro is set to improve access to the city's historical and tourist sites, while the RRTS corridor aims to boost economic activity in the National Capital Region (NCR). Besides, the Prime Minister will also lay the foundation stone for the extension of Phase 1 of the Pune Metro Rail project between Pimpri Chinchwad Metro and Nigdi, promising continued expansion and improvement of urban transport infrastructure. This comprehensive initiative underlines the government's commitment to developing sustainable and efficient transport networks across India, with the aim of revolutionizing the way people travel, reducing environmental impact and supporting economic growth through to better connectivity. (Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

