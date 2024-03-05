Cabinet Secretariat of the Republic of Indonesia | Meeting with New Zealand Prime Minister, President Jokowi discusses increasing Pacific trade and cooperation





Indonesian President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) met with New Zealand Prime Minister (PM) Christopher Luxon at the Park Hyatt Hotel in Melbourne, Australia on Tuesday (03/05/2024) to strengthen bilateral relations between Indonesia and New Zealand. This meeting was held to discuss various strategic issues and cooperation between the two countries in various fields. At the start of the meeting, President Jokowi congratulated Prime Minister Luxon on his appointment and highlighted the importance of the strategic partnership between the two countries, especially in the areas of economy and development. The President hopes that under the leadership of Prime Minister Luxon, cooperation between Indonesia and New Zealand can continue to improve. New Zealand is Indonesia's strategic partner. “I hope that under the leadership of His Majesty, we can continue to advance the practical implementation of comprehensive partnerships, particularly in the economic and development sectors,” the President said. One of the central points of the discussion was the decline in the value of trade between the two countries, which reached 18 percent last year. President Jokowi highlighted the need to create new opportunities to increase interaction between businesses and commercial players, including in the halal sector. The President also welcomed Prime Minister Luxon's planned visit with a trade mission to Jakarta this year. “I am sure this will encourage increased trade and economic cooperation between the two countries,” he said. In the energy sector, President Joko Widodo appreciated the close cooperation in geothermal energy between the two countries. This includes a NZ$15.6 million financial commitment to the Indonesia-Aoteroa New Zealand (PINZ) geothermal energy program. “I hope that investments can continue to increase, especially to support the acceleration of geothermal energy development and energy transition efforts in Indonesia,” he continued. The meeting also discussed cooperation between the two countries in the Pacific region. President Jokowi appreciates New Zealand's support for the implementation of the ASEAN Outlook on the Indo-Pacific and looks forward to New Zealand's support for the Pacific Islands Forum. “I would also like to encourage trilateral cooperation with New Zealand and any of the other Pacific countries in the area of ​​development partnerships, in line with Indonesia's vision of Pacific Elevation,” he said. In conclusion, President Jokowi invited Prime Minister Luxon to participate in the 10th World Water Forum in Bali, which will discuss issues related to water and sanitation amid the growing impact of global climate change . “Your Majesty’s presence is important to encourage real action on the impacts of global climate change that we are increasingly feeling,” he stressed. President Jokowi was also accompanied to the meeting by Coordinating Minister (Menko) of Economic Affairs Airlangga Hartarto, Minister of Foreign Affairs (Menlu) Retno LP Marsudi, Minister of State (Mensesneg) Pratikno and Minister of Public Works and Public Housing (PUPR). Basuki Hadimuljono. (BPMI SETPRES/UN)

