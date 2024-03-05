Politics
People call my daughter Boris Johnson or Fluffy because of her messy hair – only 100 people suffer from this rare condition
A LITTLE girl has been nicknamed 'Fluffy' by her preschool friends because of her frizzy hair, as she is one of 100 people in the world with 'uncombable hair syndrome'.
Three-year-old Layla Davis made headlines when she was still little for her blonde locks that can't be combed flat.
Layla was diagnosed with Uncombable Hair Syndrome (UHS), a condition characterized by dry, frizzy hair that defies any attempt to tame it.
UHS develops during childhood, often between infancy and age three, but can appear up to age 12.
Children who develop this condition tend to have light hair like Layla – and there are only about 100 cases worldwide.
Mum-of-two Charlotte Davis, 30, said although Layla's hair had grown out a bit, it hadn't really improved over the past year.
Having a rare disease like Layla’s has its challenges.
Dealing with Layla's delicate hair can be overwhelming, as can people's reactions to her daughters' conditions.
She said: “Her nursery school friends call her 'Fluffy' because of her hair, as there is another Layla in her class.
“The other kids are never negative about it and that means she’s a very happy girl – she’s not shy and talks to everyone.
“She had her hair cut for the first time in February last year, but it’s still wild.
“We can braid it now, but we don't do it too often because we don't want to pull it too hard – it's very fragile and can break easily.
“She's reached the age where she's starting to question things a little more, like she wants her hair braided every day and wonders why we can't do that.
“I have to tell him that his hair is a little different and that we need to take care of it.”
Layla lives with mum Charlotte, dad Kevin, 37, and brother Freddie, four, in Great Blakenham, Suffolk.
Her hair has already earned Layla nicknames like Boris Johnson and Albert Einstein.
Charlotte said it's mostly adults who talk about Layla's hair and she's had a few instances where people touched it without asking first.
She explained: “People seem to think it's okay to touch her and touch her. I have to teach her consent and it's hard for me to teach a three-year-old why people might want her touch the hair.
“I also want to tell her that it’s not okay for people to touch her without asking, but since she’s only three I don’t want to scare her.
“People never mean anything bad by it, but they just reach out, wanting to feel it.”
Despite the sometimes unwanted attention, Charlotte said Layla was a happy, carefree little girl who loved singing and dancing ballet.
Charlotte created an Instagram account for Layla called Laylas_Locks and said the support they received and were able to give was incredible.
She said: “Many people from all over the world have sent her messages and thanks to Layla they are now learning that there is a name for their illness or that there is someone else out there. “
The condition of the hair is also known as spun glass hair and usually improves with time – normally by adolescence.
She added: “I hope her hair doesn't change and it gets a little longer so we can put it in a ponytail one day.
“I just want her to love it, because when she gets older, kids will suddenly start making comments.
“It's your job as a mom to equip your kids for all situations, so I just hope she thinks it's cool like I do.”
