Colorado can't (and shouldn't) remove Trump from its ballot

When Colorado And Maine made the decision to remove former President Donald Trump from his ballot in December 2023 and based his decision on Section 3 of the 14th Amendment, I was surprised to see concrete steps taken to disqualify him from the elections. I thought responses to Trump's presidential candidacy would go no further than complaining and criticizing his past actions.

The Supreme Court discussed whether states have the power to disqualify candidates And noted skepticism about letting Colorado kick Trump off its ballot. These debates became particularly interesting to me as a Turk having witnessed the Turkish presidential election in May 2023. During this election, the legitimacy of the candidacy of current President Recep Tayyip Erdoan has been questioned since the turkish constitution states that a person cannot run for president more than twice. I see many correlations between Trump and Erdoan: the previous president, highly idolized and involved in a series of scandals (Trumps Attack on the Capitol on January 6 is Erdogan December 17 scandal) tries to run again, but faces legal obstacles.

I figured that if Erdoan could circumvent the law and run for president despite the odds, Trump might do the same. Sometimes one man can overthrow an entire constitution. However, I decided to be objective and look at the law to see if Trump should actually be excluded from the ballot or not. Accordingly, I argue that Trump should not be disqualified for two reasons: the inapplicability of these articles to his case and the possibility of causing electoral chaos.

Section 3 of the 14th Amendment affirms that a person who has taken an oath…as an officer of the United States…to support the Constitution of the United States and thereafter engaged in an insurrection or rebellion can be disqualified from serving in a wide range of federal and state offices by a vote of Congress.

In the Colorado Supreme Court, whether the president is included in the definition of officer of the section was deliberate. This was interesting to think about because if the president does not count as an officer of the United States, that means that someone involved in the insurrection cannot serve as a senator, but can still serve as a senator. president.

Logically, shouldn't we count the president as an officer? We have all heard of the transitive law back to primary school. If federal civil servants are included in this definitionand if a president is a federal officialthen the president should be covered by this definition.

However, when we look at historical records, we realize that this might not be the case, as the text overlaps Section 3 of the 14th Amendment with other clauses of the constitution (such as the Disqualification clause for impeachment) shows CA the words office and officer have Already used without including the president or vice-president. One such example is the impeachment clause, which indicates the president, vice president, and all civil officers of the United States. If the President were indeed characterized as an officer of the United States in constitutional language, then this clause would not be formulated in a way suggesting that the president is distinct from officers of the United States.

The question is not whether we think the President should be included as an officer of the United States. That's what the law says on paper, and historical evidence shows that presidents were not included in the definition of officer. My opinion is that it is completely normal for people to perceive the president as an officer, and it makes more sense to me that way. However, the law should be applied the same way it has been in the past, for consistency, which means we should not consider Trump a former officer.

Another concern raised during the debates was whether a state could decide on an issue that should be national. Chief Justice John Roberts and Justice Elena Kagan pointed out that Colorado's action could affect other states' decision-making biases. My view on this is that Colorado's decision to remove Trump from the ballot has focused attention on the legitimacy of Trump's candidacy and encouraged national debates, which in my view does not is not harmful in itself. Nonetheless, if Trump's candidacy was truly illegitimate and Colorado's action encouraged a national decision for all, then it would be an important step in protecting American democracy, much like what is happening in the United States. 12 angry men.

However, we should not have elections in which some states exclude certain candidates while others do not. Thus, electoral chaos should be avoided by having an absolute ruling for all states. The Supreme Court is expected to make the final decision that all states will follow on whether or not Trump is excluded from the ballot.

Some judges have expressed concerns about inconsistent ballots (with candidates only being kicked off certain ballots in some states). One of them was Justice Samuel Alito, who questioned whether Colorado's ruling would cause other states to potentially exclude another candidate from the ballot. Alitos' question targets Democrats (and anti-Trump people in general) and has the tone of don't do to others what you don't want done to you. For some, Trump's disqualification could be important because it would favor current President Joe Biden, Trump's potential (and unofficially defined) rival for the 2024 election. Alito's words attempt to intimidate this group into to wonder anxiously: what if another state tried to disqualify my candidate?

I think we need to be careful not to turn the situation into examples of slippery slopes. For the sake of argument, let's assume that Trump was indeed considered an officer of the United States as a former president who swore an oath to support the Constitution and then committed the attack on the Capitol and was therefore disqualified. It is not because he was qualified that another candidate who did not commit an act leading to his disqualification would be excluded from the ballot.

However, I can understand the point Alito is trying to make, even if his phrasing may seem flawed. The ability for states to remove candidates from their ballots could create a chaotic electoral map and result in disqualification of applicants in some states but not others. Overall, both because the president should not be considered an officer of the United States and a single state should not unilaterally exclude a nominee, the U.S. Supreme Court's decision should reject efforts to to remove Trump from the vote.

Buse Koldas is a freshman majoring in Chemical and Biomolecular Engineering and Computer Science from Istanbul, Turkey. She is responsible for social media for The Newsletter.