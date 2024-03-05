Xi Jinping gathers confidants around him





SFor seventy years, the Chinese People's Congress has met once a year for a week-long session. When the three thousand delegates of the shadow parliament meet for a week starting Tuesday to approve laws decided by the party, it usually gives the global public a rare insight into the way of thinking of the power apparatus. Jochen Stahnke Political correspondent for China, Taiwan and North Korea based in Beijing. Typically, China's head of state and party leader was not alone in the spotlight. For thirty years, the People's Congress has also included a press conference by the Prime Minister. Over the years, these affairs could sometimes become relatively gloomy and sometimes reveal signs of dissatisfaction. But this year, Chinese Premier Li Qiang will no longer explain himself to his own people and international representatives at a press conference at the end of the People's Congress. That applies this time and for years to come, National People's Congress Chairman Lou Qinjian said Monday, smiling in a crowded side hall of the Great Hall of the People. He remained silent on the reasons. Xi relies on confidants The Prime Minister was thus deprived of another rare opportunity to show off. This step is a new indication, now openly announced, of the continued decline of the power of this office in the era of head of state and party Xi Jinping. The new regulations seem to be less about the person of Prime Minister Li Qiang, loyal to Xi, than about the office itself: at least that is how we can understand the reference to the long validity of the new regulations. The prime minister is actually number two in the formal power structure of the People's Republic, behind the head of state and the party leader. But government plays a less and less important role for Xi. He has increasingly concentrated power in the party and has long relied on confidants in the Politburo Standing Committee, who are more likely to be assigned to the party and security apparatus than to the prime minister, whose the focus is generally on the economy. Over the years, Xi has transferred tasks that previously fell to the prime minister to Communist Party committees. (Read here how Xi Jinping is also restructuring the military to meet his needs.) The fact that the power apparatus is now cutting off one of the prime minister's last public opportunities to present himself to the public as party leader is also part of Xi's information policy. Important data is no longer published or withheld, and the transmission of even daily information is more likely than ever to fall foul of increasingly strict, if vague, espionage laws. Rare opportunity for critical comments The apparatus of power is even less explained than before. The prime minister's press conference was one of the rare occasions in which a senior official made a public statement in real time, despite often-agreed questions. It was also a product of the self-proclaimed reform and opening-up policy.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.faz.net/aktuell/politik/ausland/volkskongress-in-china-xi-jinping-sammelt-vertraute-um-sich-19563118.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos