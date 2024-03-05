Rahul Gandhi: Rahul Gandhi accuses PM Modi of hiding 'donation deals' as SBI seeks extension on disclosure of electoral bonds





Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Monday accused Prime Minister Narendra Modi of trying his best to hide the “donations affair”. The former Congress president's remark came hours after the State Bank of India (SBI) approached the apex court seeking more time to disclose the names of donors. In a Hindi article on “While the Supreme Court has said that the people of the country have the right to know the truth about electoral obligations, why does the SBI not want this information made public before the elections? ” said the former Congress leader.

Asking for a deadline until June 30 to provide one-click information shows that this whole affair is shady, he said. “Every independent organization in the country is becoming part of the 'Modani family' in trying to cover up its corruption,” Gandhi asserted, adding, “This is the 'last attempt' to hide the 'real face' of Modi before the elections. “ —RahulGandhi (@RahulGandhi) Congress general secretary for communications Jairam Ramesh also criticized the government on the issue.

“Aap samjhiye chronology: first elections, then disclosure of electoral obligations. What makes the ruling party so nervous about revealing the source of its bottomless campaign finance coffers? » he asked in a post on X.

“Recall that analysis of direct campaign donations and election trust donations revealed that over 30 companies which had been raided by the ED/IT/CBI donated Rs 335 crore to the BJP after the raids .BJP got majority (60 plus %).of its campaign funds from electoral bonds.What wrongdoings of Modi Sarkar will the disclosure of electoral bond funds reveal?Ramesh asked. – Jairam_Ramesh (@Jairam_Ramesh) In a petition filed before the top court, SBI contended that retrieving information from “each silo” and the procedure of matching information from one silo to that of the other would take a lot of time. The plea argued that due to strict measures taken to ensure that donor identities remained anonymous, “decoding” electoral ties and matching donors to donations made would be a complex process. “It is submitted that the data related to the issuance of the bond and the data related to the redemption of the bond were kept in two different silos. No central database was maintained. This was done to ensure that the anonymity of donors would be protected. “It is submitted that the details of the donors were kept in a sealed envelope at the designated branches and all such sealed envelopes were deposited in the main branch of the petitioner bank, situated at Mumbai,” the plea said. In a landmark ruling that dealt a major blow to the government, the Supreme Court on February 15 struck down the electoral bond system for political financing, saying it violated the constitutional right to freedom of expression as well as the right to information. In its verdict a few months before the Lok Sabha elections, the apex court ordered the SBI to disclose the names of contributors to the six-year-old project to the Election Commission. A five-judge constitutional bench headed by Chief Justice DY Chandrachud has ordered that the SBI must disclose details of every election deposit collected by political parties. The information must include the date of encashment and denomination of the bonds and be submitted to the survey panel by March 6.

