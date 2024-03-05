Politics
Xi Jinping's economic plan and defense spending in the South China Sea: Key takeaways from the National People's Congress
The Chinese government has responded to growing pressures to improve the country's economy by placing greater emphasis on the role of new high-tech industries in the country's future.
The most important political meeting of the National People's Congress (NPC) of the year kicked off Tuesday at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing.
The economy is suffering under the weight of a huge, ongoing housing crisis, high local government debt and the lowest level of foreign direct investment since the early 1990s.
The situation has strained ordinary consumers and left some waiting indefinitely for unfinished apartments for which they have already paid.
So people at home and abroad were waiting to see if the Chinese Communist Party government could finally come up with substantial stimulus measures to restart the engine.
Play the long game
In his opening speech, which detailed the government work report, Chinese Premier Li Qiang outlined the country's achievements over the past 12 months.
“China's gross domestic product (GDP) exceeded 126 trillion yuan ($27 trillion), an increase of 5.3 percent, placing China among the fastest-growing major economies in the world. world,” he said.
He acknowledged there had been economic difficulties and defended the government's decision not to inject more traditional stimulus measures into the economy.
“Looking back at 2023, we can see that while we faced a series of intertwined difficulties and challenges, China's economy grew in waves, amidst twists and turns, and our achievements have not “It hasn't been easy,” Mr. Li said.
“The potential risks and dangers associated with real estate, local government debt and small and medium-sized financial institutions were acute in some regions.
“We have avoided resorting to a deluge of stimulus policies or strong short-term stimulus measures, and have made more efforts to promote high-quality development.”
By “high-quality development,” the prime minister was referring to sectors such as artificial intelligence and electric vehicles, in which, he noted, China already excels.
“China accounts for more than 60 percent of global electric vehicle production and sales,” he said.
Dominic Meagher, deputy director and chief economist at the John Curtin Research Centre, said the targets would have mixed impacts on Australian exports to China.
“The iron ore sector is very dependent on housing and construction, and that is not doing well in China at all,” he said.
“The new slogan is new quality productivity. It's not really going to do much in the construction sector, but it's more focused on the advanced technology science sectors, a lot on renewable energy and batteries, electric cars, they're really trying to encourage growth in those areas.
“This is not necessarily good news for our traditional exports, it is potentially very good news for the education and rare earth minerals sector.”
Aim for 5 percent GDP growth
Once again, the government set its GDP growth target at around 5 percent, the same target it set last year.
Even though the Communist Party leadership declared that this goal was achieved in 2023, it will be more difficult to repeat it in 2024.
“[This year] It will be a much more difficult year to achieve a 5 percent growth target than last year, which had COVID as a basis for comparison,” said George Magnus of the China Center at the University of Oxford.
“It was an easy comparison, but this year it’s a lot more complicated.”
Beijing also aims to create more than 12 million new urban jobs, a prospect many young people struggling to find work hope will come to fruition.
Dr Meagher noted that this year's government progress report included more “qualitative” targets than in previous years.
“I would say these goals are more about guiding the country to understand what the expectations are. It's more of a goal than a prediction,” he said.
“It's hard to say they'll meet [the target of 5 per cent GDP growth] in reality.”
More money for defense in the South China Sea
Beijing announced a 7.2% increase in defense spending, broadly in line with the increase in annual spending since 2016.
The budget has more than doubled in President Xi Jinping's 12 years as China's leader, from 720 billion yuan in 2013 to 1.67 trillion yuan this year.
The government also dropped the mention of “peaceful reunification” in the report a phrase China uses to describe how it would prefer Taiwan to become part of the mainland and has repeated its opposition to Taiwan independence.
Beijing considers Taiwan a part of its territory, which it is ready to seize by force if so-called “peaceful reunification” cannot be achieved.
In January, the self-governing island democracy elected Lai Ching-te as its next president. He is despised by Chinese Communist Party leaders, who call him a secessionist.
In recent weeks, tensions have increased around the Taiwanese island of Kinmen, located just a few kilometers from the Chinese coast, after the drowning of two Chinese fishermen whose boat capsized while being chased by the Taiwanese coast guard.
“They talked about their commitment to the peaceful development of cross-Strait relations. What they didn't do was use words like 'fighting independent forces in Taiwan,' so it doesn't “It's not as bold as some analysts feared, but it's certainly something that people need to watch very closely,” Dr Meagher said.
“It's not the same as last year, but I think we may be overinterpreting these reports a little bit. The words are largely the same, but I would hesitate to overinterpret.”
Xi Jinping takes center stage
While the National People's Congress is traditionally the domain of the prime minister, Mr. Xi has of course observed and ostensibly taken center stage.
In an unexpected move, the Chinese Communist Party announced that from now on, the Prime Minister would no longer hold a press conference after the Congress, thus putting an end to a practice in force for 30 years.
Although highly choreographed like all press conferences in China, it had become a regular and expected feature of the NPC as one of the rare opportunities for the media to engage with the man who is supposedly in charge of the economy of the country.
“I view this announcement as a sign of China’s shift toward ever-increasing narrative control,” said Wen-Ti Sung of the Atlantic Council’s Global China Hub.
“There will be a message coming from the central leadership of the party and there will be [a] reduction in the number of platforms where potentially divergent messages or contradictory interpretations could emerge.
Mr. Sung said the news conferences were “important steps in which previous prime ministers presented themselves as more open-minded” and willing to answer questions from international media.
“We will see the leaders' central message take center stage. And as a result, the prime minister sees less need to hold a separate press conference specifically on economic policy.”
Many see it as the latest measure aimed at further concentrating power around the Chinese president and eroding the authority of his second-in-command.
“It all seems to come back to the one message that power has been consolidated,” Mr. Sung said.
“And then Xi Jinping is here to personally look after and be the architect of all aspects of policymaking in China, including economic policy, which historically has been a more important step for the prime minister .”
