Facing the facts: The UK is both broke and broken

Since the discovery of oil, we have been governed by successive Westminster administrations, incapable of planning strategically or economically beyond tomorrow's newspaper headlines.

The recent abdication of parliamentary procedure, whatever the merits of the formulation of the motions, the promise then the refusal of a second debate only confirm the futility of sending our elected officials to the south.

HS2 will end in Birmingham not Edinburgh.

If Mr Lakin accessed his Government Gateway account, HMRC would inform him that 12 per cent of his tax was not used to repay UK government debt, but only for interest on it.

Jeremy Hunt's Labor shadow Rachel Reeves says whichever party wins the next election will have the worst legacy of a new government since the Second World War.

The good people of Rochdale elected George Galloway with more votes than the combined total of the Conservatives, Lib Dems and Labor.

Gerard Lyons, economist to then-mayor Boris Johnson, says the past 14 years have widened divisions in the UK, and not just those between north and south. It's London versus the rest of the country, cities versus rural areas, coastal communities versus inland communities, landlords versus renters, the old versus the young, and the skilled versus the unskilled.

The UK is broken and shattered.

Mr. Lakin desperately clings to the 2014 democratic vote and accuses the separatists of being ostriches. Really?

Alan Carmichael, G.let's go.

The state of the nation

WHAT does it say about the state of politics in the UK when the Prime Minister and the Leader of the Opposition are more shocked and concerned by the election of George Galloway to Parliament than by the massacre in Palestine (aided by the use of UK-produced weapons), the issue which galvanized Mr Galloway's campaign and which resonated with people from all walks of life in Rochdale (“Sunak will give the police more powers to fight against extremists”, The Herald, March 2)?

Also what does he say about the Prime Minister claiming that peace protesters are sowing division in the UK while failing to denounce the racists and Islamophobes in his own party whose only interest seems to be creating division and hatred? ?

And what makes Scots agree to remain in a country where government-sponsored division and racism are becoming the norm and where the indifference of the two main parties to the genocide is entrenched?

Chris Ewing, C.airneyhill, Fife.

SO Prime Minister Sunak intends to give more power to the police to tackle extremists. Hopefully this will at least allow us to see Liz Truss, Suella Braverman, Nigel Farage and Lee Anderson in handcuffs sooner rather than later.

Dr. RM Morris, Ellon.

A permanent dispute

The United Kingdom's economy has been in decline since the days of Margaret Thatcher, regardless of which of the two main political parties formed the Westminster government. Do you have to be gullible, or even stupid, to believe that the current chancellor's hints of future tax cuts will fundamentally change the direction of travel?

It is clear that our first past the post electoral system ensures that if the will of the Scottish electorate does not coincide with that of the party which forms government at Westminster, it will simply be ignored. Holyrood itself can never function properly as long as Westminster holds the purse strings.

I think it is time to simply stop playing the game of a system which is clearly against the interests of the majority of all British citizens, not just us Scots, the evidence in being the progressive unequal distribution of wealth in society. I think all SNP MPs elected at the next general election should go to Westminster but refuse to enter the building but instead hold a permanent protest at the gate as entering the building is obviously pointless.

David J.Crawford, Glasgow.

Pinhead and boneheads

The SNP government has banned porridge made from oatmeal as a processed food (“Ban on porridge not a healthy option”, The Herald, March 2). Lateral thinking is needed outside of the oatmeal framework. Pinhead oatmeal, also known as steel cut oatmeal, is unprocessed other than steel cut, is traditional, needs to be soaked overnight, and has other uses such as coating fresh herring before cooking.

Reliable, traditional Scottish food, which is more than can be said for the SNP.

William Durward, Bearsden.

Why don't the British want these jobs?

On Sunday, with Laura Kuenssberg's show on BBC1 (March 3), the issues of childcare, housing costs and the UK's millions of economically inactive people were finally aired together on television and happily doused of common sense by Sir Rocco Forte. For example, regarding the underutilized British workforce, he said that only 23 percent of the staff at his Browns hotel in London are British, and only 37 percent of the staff at the Balmoral in Edinburgh, although a maid can earn $34,000 per year.

The availability of required skills and the cost of child care are just two issues. Regarding housing, he pointed out that current housing construction figures don't even match the number of legal immigrants each year.

I looked for it. Last year there were 54,000 illegal 'irregular' immigrants in the UK, 1.2 million legal immigrants and 508,000 migrants leaving the UK – a net additional 692,000 legal immigrants.

This may make uncomfortable reading for those who view immigration as a good thing, but if it means our own citizens won't take often well-paying jobs, something is wrong. And I say this as someone who, in school and as a student, worked in four commercial kitchens (including one in Pennsylvania), numerous pubs, a lumber yard, a construction site, a brickyard , garbage trucks, a hospital, a bank in Norway, the Post Office and fruit farms, including a Burgundian vineyard.

And I would do it all again if I absolutely had to.

Allan Sutherland, Stonehaven.

The United States faces a terrible choice

ONE recently heard US President Joe Biden refer to Ukraine in a statement when he should have been referring to Gaza. This could be considered an unfortunate verbal slip. However, this inaccuracy is just one of many and raises concerns about the future of the Western world when its main member is led by someone of Mr Biden's age, susceptible to verbal episodes and physical. He leads an administration that has brought the United States to a situation where it is supplying Israel with weapons used to devastating effect in Gaza and, at the same time, the United States is now bringing aid to Gaza and dropping it in parachute.

One wonders what President Putin and President XI Jinping think of President Biden's performance. It borders on the incomprehensible that Americans could present themselves later this year, in November, with the choice between Joe Biden and Donald Trump. The phrase “between the devil and the deep blue sea” comes to mind.

Ian W Thomson, Lenzie.

George Galloway celebrates his victory in the Rochdale by-election (Image: PA)

My despair over Gaza

I can only believe that, since October 7, many tears have been shed and much anger expressed in the face of the horror that we witness every evening on our television screens in Gaza and the West Bank.

I have previously questioned in your letters pages the role that the Church of Scotland should have played in this ongoing tragedy. One would think that the Kirks, and indeed other Christian denominations, would have seen their role as being the conscience of the nation. But no. Silence, unless you search their web pages. And how many knew how to do that?

I despair at the inability of Christian communities to shout from the rooftops, to condemn what is being done in our name by supplying weapons and offering moral support to such a violently extremist right-wing Israeli government. Especially since there is no opposition at Westminster worthy of the name.

We may or may not be on the verge of a temporary ceasefire in Gaza (Israel signs Gaza ceasefire and hostage release deal, The Herald, March 4), but we will surely never be able to leave behind us the 30,000 deaths and the inevitable persistence of the situation. horror described in your article.

John Milne, Uddingston.