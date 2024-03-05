College Daze: On campuses and in newsrooms, orthodoxy reigns, by Jeff Robbins

In a recent article in The Atlantic, former New York Times staffer Adam Rubenstein went public with his account of what has become the classic story of the Times' abandonment to the orthodoxy of a certain political group. In 2020, after white police officers murdered George Floyd, protests against police brutality, a long under-recognized aspect of American reality, erupted. Most were peaceful. Some were not; in some cities, police stations were burned, police cars were set on fire, and police officers themselves were murdered.

U.S. Sen. Tom Cotton, R-Ark., has advocated invoking a federal law to quell the violence. His opinion was then supported by 53% of Americans, according to a Morning Consult poll. The Times, which had previously published articles in support of Black Lives Matter and published numerous articles sharply disagreeing with Cotton, invited the senator to publish his opinion – on its opinion page.

All hell broke loose in the Times newsroom over this brazenness. Fifteenth Times employees signed statements furiously demanding retractions, editorial notices and disciplinary action against those “responsible,” saying that publishing Cotton's opinion put them “in danger.”

Never mind that the Times had no problem publishing the “opinions” of tyrants like Muammar Gaddafi in Libya, Recep Tayyip Erdogan in Turkey, and Vladimir Putin in Russia. No, the publication of a US senator's opinion on stopping urban violence was an unacceptable scandal. Times publisher AG Sulzberger, seeking to quell a newsroom riot, went full-toady, declaring the editorial “did not meet our standards.” Opinion editor James Bennet was forced to resign, and other heads rolled as well. Rubenstein, who edited the article, wrote that even by simply asking about the left-wing political orthodoxy that reigns at the Times, “I had revealed that I was not on the same team as my colleagues.”

The irony couldn't have been thicker. Here is the New York Times, paragon of First Amendment virtue, presenting itself as the avatar of free speech, collapsing under furious criticism from its own journalists for publishing a senator's opinion on public policy.

And the message to any Times reporter even considering suggesting that the paper publish stories deemed verboten by the prevailing fashion at the paper was clear: If you value your career, keep your mouth shut.

The Times is not the only newsroom where orthodoxy reigns and silence is safest. Students writing for their college newspapers would take charge of their social lives by submitting articles that went against the prevailing campus winds.

Consider this.

Qatar, whose emir exercises absolute power over its 315,000 citizens, is extremely rich thanks to its vast reserves of fossil fuels. It also has a dismal human rights record: severe restrictions on the rights to freedom of expression, peaceful assembly, and political activity, flogging and imprisonment for homosexual sex and adultery, forced labor, and widespread exploitation and abuse. workers, particularly women. , to start.

It is a huge backer of Hamas, which massacred some 1,200 Israelis on October 7. It also happens to be a huge funder of around 60 American colleges and universities, and not without reason. It invests strategically in international relations centers and journalism schools, hoping to advance Qatar's worldview and influence U.S. policy to its benefit.

This prompts academic journalists to ask: what are our institutions’ ties to Qatar? How much do we receive, on what conditions and with what return? Are we transparent about this or are we trying to hide it?

At a time when Israel's divestment campaigns are all the rage, would an academic journalist really have any incentive to risk the wrath of divestment activists by suggesting asking questions that would not be popular?

They wouldn't want to. Asking such questions, as Adam Rubenstein has written, might suggest that one is not on “the right team.” In this case, being on the right team would mean advocating for divestment from Israel rather than staunch ally Hamas.

But when asking questions is considered a bad career move, it's not “just” the truth that suffers. It's all of us.

Jeff Robbins, former Assistant United States Attorney and U.S. Delegate to the United Nations Human Rights Council in Geneva, was lead minority counsel for the U.S. Senate Permanent Subcommittee on Investigations. A First Amendment attorney, he is a longtime columnist for the Boston Herald, writing on politics, national security, human rights and the Middle East.