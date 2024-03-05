Cabinet Secretariat of the Republic of Indonesia | President Jokowi strengthens cooperation with Cambodia during meeting with Prime Minister Hun Manet





Indonesian President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) met with Cambodian Prime Minister (PM) Hun Manet, at the Park Hyatt Hotel in Melbourne, Australia, Tuesday (03/05/2024). The two leaders discussed strengthening bilateral relations between Indonesia and Cambodia, welcoming this year's celebration of 65 years of diplomatic relations between the two countries. During the meeting, President Joko Widodo expressed hope for strengthening cooperation in various bilateral sectors and expressed gratitude for Cambodia's support during Indonesia's ASEAN presidency last year. The President also highlighted the importance of implementing the ASEAN agreement in the form of the Five-Point Consensus (5PC) and resolving the Myanmar crisis. We recognize that ASEAN still has work to do to implement the ASEAN Agreement and resolve the Myanmar crisis. Indonesia will continue to support Laos' presidency this year, especially in the implementation of the 5PC, the president said. President Joko Widodo highlighted three main things during the bilateral meeting. First, increase trade and investment cooperation by developing connectivity and infrastructure, both in the air and maritime sectors. Regarding investment, the President said Indonesia's state-owned enterprises are ready to contribute and become the main partner in the railway and infrastructure sector. Apart from this, we must also continue to encourage interaction between sectors to strengthen trade and investment, he added. Secondly, on the issue of eradicating criminal acts of human trafficking, President Jokowi appreciated the Cambodian government's support in caring for Indonesian citizens who became victims. President Jokowi stressed the need to increase cooperation in preventing and dealing with criminal acts of human trafficking between countries of origin and countries of destination, as well as to implement the Memorandum of Understanding ( MoU) on the eradication of transnational crime in 2023. The memorandum of understanding on the eradication of transnational crime in 2023 must be implemented immediately, particularly with regard to the exchange of intelligence information and increasing the police capabilities of the two countries, he said. He underlines. Finally, the two leaders discussed cooperation in the area of ​​food security, including rice imports from Cambodia. President Jokowi also encouraged the completion of the renewal of the Memorandum of Understanding on Rice Trade Cooperation and the Memorandum of Understanding on Establishing a Counter-Trade Mechanism to Agree on the Price and Quantity of Imported Rice . “Implementation of the agricultural MoU should also be immediately encouraged, particularly follow-up actions to increase agricultural management capacity, irrigation, as well as investments in rice processing and storage,” he pointed out. President Jokowi was also accompanied to the meeting by Coordinating Minister (Menko) of Economic Affairs Airlangga Hartarto, Minister of Foreign Affairs (Menlu) Retno LP Marsudi, Minister of State (Mensesneg) Pratikno and Minister of Public Works and Public Housing (PUPR). Basuki Hadimuljono. (BPMI SETPRES/UN)

