China increases defense budget by 7.2% as it strives for global clout and regional tensions persist

BEIJING (AP) China on Tuesday announced a 7.2% increase in its defense budget, which is already the second highest in the world behind the United States at 1.6 trillion yuan ($222 billion), which roughly mirrors last year's increase.
Tensions with the United States, Taiwan, Japan and neighbors with competing claims to the crucial South China Sea are seen as fostering the growth of high-tech military technologies, from stealth fighters to aircraft carriers, through a growing arsenal of nuclear weapons.
The official budget figure announced Tuesday at the opening of the legislature's annual meeting is considered only a fraction of the spending by the People's Liberation Army, the military wing of the ruling Communist Party, when taken into account research and development spending and arms purchases abroad.
We will provide stronger financial guarantees for efforts to modernize our national defense and armed forces on all fronts and consolidate and strengthen integrated national strategies and strategic capabilities, Premier Li Qiang told the gathering closely of 3,000 carefully selected participants, who demonstrate immense loyalty to the Communist Party and its leader, Xi Jinping.
China's defense budget has more than doubled since 2015, even as the country's economic growth rate has slowed significantly. However, the country's continuing ambition is to challenge the United States and its allies in Asia, including Japan, South Korea, the Philippines and Australia, over their territorial claims, regional leadership and greater influence. on world affairs.
Its defense budget grew by double digits for much of the 2000s, but began to slow as the once-booming economy began to plateau. In his speech, Li set the GDP growth target at 5 percent this year, while acknowledging that it would be difficult to achieve.
China's economy faces high youth unemployment and a crumbling property market after property developers who took out giant bank loans were unable to repay their lenders or deliver homes to buyers who had spent all their savings on housing.
This has not dampened Beijing's global ambitions, however, with it conquering the self-ruling island democracy of Taiwan, driving Indian forces from their disputed border and asserting control of China's eastern islands. and the South China Sea on Beijing's priority list. .
In the latest dangerous incident, Chinese coast guard vessels blocked Philippine ships off a controversial shoal in the South China Sea on Tuesday, causing a minor collision, the Philippine coast guard said.
Philippine security officials have accused Chinese coast guard and suspected militia vessels of blockading Philippine vessels and using water cannons and a military-grade laser that temporarily blinded some members of Filipino crew during a series of hostilities on the high seas last year.
All of this contributes to the increasingly intense rivalry between China and the United States in the political, economic, military and technological domains, which has led to punitive tariffs and travel bans against Chinese officials, followed by retaliation from Beijing. China's support for Russia and its refusal to condemn its invasion of Ukraine have also worsened its relations with Washington.
The United States continues to lead the world in defense spending, with the Department of Defense's proposed budget for fiscal 2024 totaling $842 billion, an increase of about 5% after adjusting for inflation .
Although the United States does not maintain formal diplomatic relations with Taiwan, it remains the island's primary security guarantor and supplier of advanced weapons.
The US Navy announced that the guided-missile destroyer USS John Finn crossed the Taiwan Strait that separates the island from mainland China on Tuesday, an act that China frequently protests, along with the presence of ships and aircraft from the US Navy elsewhere in the South China Sea.
U.S. ships transit between the South China Sea and the East China Sea through the Taiwan Strait for many years, the 7th Fleet said in a statement.
The transit occurred via a corridor in the Taiwan Strait that extends beyond the territorial seas of coastal states. Within this corridor, all nations enjoy the freedoms of navigation on the high seas, overflight and other internationally lawful uses of the sea related to these freedoms, the document states.
PLA Eastern Theater Command spokesman Col. Shi Yi accused the United States of publicly exaggerating the ship's passage and said Chinese naval and air forces were tracking and monitoring its progress.
Troops in the theater of operations are always on alert and ready to respond to any threats and provocations, Shi said on the Defense Ministry website.
According to the World Bank, China's defense spending was equivalent to 1.6% of its GDP in 2022, the latest year for which figures were available, compared to 3.5% for the United States. While the US defense budget has fallen to around 12% of government spending, the proportion China spends remains unclear due to the many civil-military collaboration projects it pursues, ranging from technology to business through real estate.
China also sends ships and planes near Taiwan on a daily basis in an attempt to deplete the equipment and morale of Taiwan's armed forces and underline its threat that Taiwan must inevitably be united with the mainland, by force if necessary.
Bodeen reported from Taipei, Taiwan.
