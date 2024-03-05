Donald Trump's lawyers challenge prosecutor's request for silence in his hush money criminal case





NEW YORK (AP) Donald Trump's lawyers warned Monday that a silence order sought by New York prosecutors ahead of his secret March 25 criminal trial would amount to an unconstitutional and illegal prior restraint on the right to free speech of the former president.

Trump's lawyers urged Judge Juan Manuel Merchan to deny the request, which prosecutors said was motivated by his long history of public, inflammatory remarks about people in his legal cases, as well as an increase in related threats to his rhetoric.

The Manhattan District Attorney's Office last week requested what it described as a narrowly tailored order barring Trump from making or directing others to make public statements about witnesses and potential jurors, as well as statements intended to interfere with or harass court personnel, the prosecution. team or their families.

Trump's lawyers, responding in court papers Monday, said such an order would hamper his ability to respond to public attacks related to the case, while his enemies, including his former lawyer Michael Cohen, are free to criticize him during appearances on television and on social networks.

They suggested the lawsuit was aimed at muzzling Trump, the leading Republican presidential candidate, at a critical time in his campaign with Super Tuesday primaries in 16 states and his Democratic rival, President Joe Biden, looming. to deliver the annual State of the Union address. THURSDAY.

American voters have a right under the First Amendment to hear President Trump's uncensored voice on all matters related to this case, Trump lawyers Todd Blanche and Susan Necheles wrote in their 18-year response. pages.

President Trump's political opponents have attacked him and will continue to attack him based on this case, Trump's lawyers said. Voters have the right to listen to President Trump's unfettered responses to these attacks, not just one side of the debate.

In a related filing Monday, Trump's lawyers said they agreed with prosecutors that jurors' names should be kept secret to protect their safety.

Merchan did not immediately rule. Barring any last-minute delays, the New York case will be the first of Trump's four criminal charges to go to trial.

The Manhattan case centers on allegations that Trump falsified internal records kept by his company to hide the true nature of payments made to Cohen after he paid $130,000 to porn actor Stormy Daniels in a effort during Trump's 2016 presidential campaign to bury allegations that he had extramarital sex. .

Trump is charged with 34 counts of falsifying business records, a crime punishable by up to four years in prison, although there is no guarantee that a conviction would result in a sentence of prison.

Trump has repeatedly criticized the case on social media, warning of potential death and destruction before his indictment last year, posting a photo on social media of himself holding a baseball bat next to it. of a photo of District Attorney Alvin Bragg and complaining that Merchan is a Trump-hating judge with a family full of Trump haters.

The proposed gag order would not prevent Trump from commenting on Bragg, an elected Democrat.

Trump's lawyers argued Monday that his past comments about Bragg should have no bearing on Mercan's decision. They said prosecutors were wrong to blame Trump for the increase in threats Bragg and his office received after he posted on social media last year that he was about to be arrested and encouraged his supporters to protest and take back our nation!

Trump did not make these threats and takes no responsibility for the actions of others, his lawyers wrote, calling the proposed silence order a classic heckler's veto.

A silence order would add to restrictions put in place after Trump's impeachment last April, which prohibit him from using evidence in the case to attack witnesses. Trump's lawyers said they took great care to ensure compliance with the terms of that order.

Trump is already under a hush order in his election interference criminal case in Washington, D.C., and was fined $15,000 for twice violating a hush order imposed during his trial for civil fraud in New York, after posting a derogatory message on social media about the judge's chief lawyer.

Self-regulation is not a viable alternative, as the defendants' recent history makes clear, prosecutors told Merchan in court papers last week.

Trump, they said, has long and perhaps singularly used social media, campaign speeches and other public statements to attack judges, juries, attorneys, witnesses and others involved in legal proceedings against him.

The proposed hush order mirrors parts of an order imposed on Trump in October in his separate federal case in Washington, where he is accused of plotting to overturn the results of his 2020 election loss to Biden.

In December, a federal appeals court panel largely upheld Judge Tanya Chutkan's silence order, but significantly narrowed it by allowing Trump to criticize special counsel Jack Smith, who brought the affair. Manhattan prosecutors echoed that decision by excluding Bragg from their proposed silence order.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://apnews.com/article/donald-trump-new-york-hush-money-gag-order-4a44c8d148e9deb173600c8dff66078e The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos