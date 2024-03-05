PM Modi launches projects worth over 6,800 crores in Telangana





Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday laid the foundation stone and dedicated several development projects worth over 6,800 crores to the nation in Sangareddy, Telangana. These projects encompass key sectors such as road, rail, oil, aviation and natural gas. Addressing the gathering on his second day in the state, he recalled laying the foundation stones and dedicating several development projects worth around `56,000 crore to the nation on Monday from Adilabad in the areas of energy, climate and infrastructure. PMModi today said the development projects are worthwhile. around 7,000 crores are unveiled and foundation stones are laid, which include highways, railways, airways and oil sectors. I believe in the mantra of rashtra vikas through state vikas, the Prime Minister said, highlighting the working ideology of the government. Read also : Telangana government launches employment calendar for recruitment process The Prime Minister termed the inauguration of the Civil Aviation Research Organization (CARO) center in Hyderabad at Begumpet Airport as a first of its kind, which will give new recognition to Telangana in the field. This will give a research and development platform to aerospace start-ups in the country, the Prime Minister added. Prime Minister Modi said Kandi to Ramsanpalle section of NH-161 and Miryalaguda to Kodad section of NH-167 will improve transport facilities between Telangana and Andhra Pradesh. The Prime Minister said Telangana is known as the gateway to South India and highlighted the government's efforts to improve connectivity and rail services in the state, electrification and doubling of lines railways taking place at a rapid pace. Prime Minister Modi mentioned doubling and electrification of Sanathnagar – Moula Ali road along with six new station buildings. The Ghatkesar – Lingampalli via Moula Ali – Sanathnagar MMTS train service will ensure that many areas of the Hyderabad and Secunderabad region will now be connected, making it convenient for passengers. The Prime Minister also inaugurated the Indian Oil Paradip-Hyderabad product pipeline, which will transport petroleum products in a cheaper and environmentally sustainable manner, the Prime Minister said. SHARE Copy link

Published on March 5, 2024

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.thehindubusinessline.com/news/national/pm-modi-launches-projects-worth-over-6800-crore-in-telangana/article67916123.ece

