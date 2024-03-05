Singapore PM says it will take time to develop code of conduct in South China Sea





MELBOURNE, Australia (AP) Southeast Asian countries' quest to reach agreement with China on a code of conduct in the disputed South China Sea will take time, and difficult issues still remain to be resolved despite recent efforts to speed up the process, Singapore's Prime Minister said on Tuesday. during a regional summit. China's growing military assertiveness on the busy waterway against neighbors with competing territorial claims is high on the agenda for the Association of Southeast Asian Nations summit. THE three day summitwhich takes place in Melbourne to mark 50 years since Australia became ASEAN's first external partner, ends on Wednesday. Leaders of the 10-nation bloc hope a code of conduct with China would be key to reducing the risk of naval confrontations. Singapore Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong said a first version of the code had been drafted but negotiations were still needed. The issues are not easy to resolve and, in reality, negotiating a code of conduct inevitably raises the question of what the end results will be. Therefore, as the final answers are difficult, the code negotiation will also take some time. , Lee told reporters. During the last dangerous incident, Chinese coast guard ships stranded in the Philippines Ships left a disputed shoal in the South China Sea on Tuesday, causing a minor collision, the Philippine Coast Guard said. Philippine security officials have accused Chinese coast guard and suspected militia vessels of blockading Philippine vessels and using water cannons and a military-grade laser that temporarily blinded some members of Filipino crew during a series of hostilities on the high seas last year. The leaders agreed during a ASEAN Summit in Indonesia last September to accelerate the negotiation process with the aim of finalizing a code within three years. This summit took place in the presence of American Vice-President Kamala Harris, Chinese Prime Minister Li Qiang and Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov. ASEAN hopes the code will reflect international norms, principles and rules, reference international law and aim to achieve a stable, secure and peaceful South China Sea, according to documents released by the Indonesian Ministry of Foreign Affairs. Philippine President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. said the legal status of the dispute was clarified by the Philippines' victory over China in a 2016 arbitration in The Hague, Netherlands, that invalidated the sweeping territorial claims of Beijing in the South China Sea. China did not accept the decision. It is regrettable that despite the clarity provided by international law, provocative, unilateral and illegal actions continue to undermine our sovereignty, sovereign rights and jurisdictions, Marcos said Monday. Australia and the Philippines have urged their regional neighbors to unite more strongly to uphold the rule of law in the South China Sea, where China has built garrisons on several artificial islands to bolster its claims. Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim, who has resisted pressure to take sides in the regional power struggle, said on Monday: “We have no problem with China. Nine ASEAN leaders and East Timorese Prime Minister Xanana Gusmo were formally welcomed to the summit on Tuesday with a traditional indigenous smoking ceremony that involves burning leaves. ASEAN agreed in principle to admit East Timor and granted it observer status. Myanmar, which is ASEAN's 10th country, was denied political representation at the meeting due to its failure to stem violence since a military junta took control in 2021. Gusmo told reporters on Tuesday that he wanted to see ASEAN do more to restore peace and democracy in Myanmar. Rod McGuirk, Associated Press

