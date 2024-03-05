A change in how China talks about Taiwan suggests it is preparing for war





In its latest budget report, China dropped mention of “peaceful reunification” with Taiwan, a subtle change that could indicate it is preparing for war.

The report, presented by Premier Li Qiang at the opening of the National People's Congress, said China will increase its military budget by 7.2 percent this year. Reuters said.

Its military spending this year is expected to reach 1.67 trillion yuan, or $231 billion, the biggest increase in five years. Bloomberg note.

The government report refers to a call for “reunification” with Taiwan, but says it wants to “be firm” rather than using the word “peaceful,” which has been used in previous reports, according to Reuters. This is not the first time the word “peaceful” has not been used, but it is more significant at a time when China is taking a tougher approach towards Taiwan. Taiwan has been autonomous since 1949, but China considers it a breakaway province that should be under its jurisdiction. Wang Huning, the fourth leader of the Chinese Communist Party, told a political meeting in Taiwan in February that China plans to “resolutely fight” any signs of Taiwan independence in 2024, Reuters reported. China's military spending has more than doubled since Xi Jinping, the country's leader, took office in 2013, the publication said. It increased from 720 billion yuan in 2013 to 1.67 trillion yuan (about $230.60 billion) in 2024. The increased spending is an indication of its stance against Taiwan, Li Mingjiang, a defense specialist at the Rajaratnam School of International Studies, told Reuters. “China is showing that over the coming decade it wants to build its military to the point where it is prepared to win a war if it has no choice but to fight one,” Li said . Yoshimasa Hayashi, a Japanese government spokesperson, said in a statement that China needs to be more transparent about its increased military spending. This poses “the greatest strategic challenge ever to ensure the peace and stability of Japan and the international community and strengthen the international order,” Hayashi said. Meanwhile, it appears that Taiwan is preparing to acquire its own advanced weapons, Business Insider reported in February. The Missile Threat Program at the Center for Strategic and International Studies in Washington, D.C., said Taiwan has at least six different types of cruise missiles, including land-attack and anti-ship weapons. In a January report from Center for Strategic and International Studies a Washington, D.C. foreign policy think tank, government experts said it was extremely likely that the United States would intervene if China invaded Taiwan. Chinese government officials did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.businessinsider.com/china-shifted-taiwan-language-suggesting-conflict-military-defense-budget-xi-2024-3 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos