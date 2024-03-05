Telangana has become Congress' new ATM, says Narendra Modi, warns of surgical strike





SANGAREDDY: Terming BRS and Congress as partners in corruption, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said his government would not hesitate to carry out surgical or air strikes to end their corrupt practices. Addressing the public meeting of the Vijay Sankalp Sabha in Patancheru on Tuesday, the Prime Minister said Telangana had become an ATM for the Congress. In Telangana, people elected the Congress by abandoning the BRS. Only Telangana knows if there is a truck between BRS and Congress. But their Ghotala Bandhan is very strong, he says. The prime minister said both sides provided covering fire to save the other. He said the BRS government had looted the farmers of the state by resorting to corruption in Kaleshwaram. Congress is suppressing facts and records about Kaleshwaram because its residents were involved in corruption along with BRS leaders. That is why, even after so many months, no investigation has been conducted into Kaleshwaram, he pointed out. Read also: Revanth Reddy's bonhomie with 'bade bhai' Narendra Modi comes to light: CM says no confrontation with Center Assuring the people of action against corruption at the highest levels, Narendra Modi sought the blessings of the Telangana voter. Ab ki bar 400 par, he said, urging voters to elect BJP candidates in Telangana, thereby helping the BJP secure over 400 seats in the subsequent Lok Sabha elections. Narendra Modi said that the BJP at the Center would transform India into the world's third largest economy very soon. He said he had kept all the promises he had made in the past. I promised the repeal of Article 370. There is now a film being made on this subject and people are loving it. I promised Shri Ram temple in Ayodhya and delivered it, he said. He then said his detractors hated him and could not look him directly in the eye as he fought against nepotism and family rule. I fight against the corrupt, because only their families benefit and not the States. Family states are against youth and constitute a danger for democracy, observed the Prime Minister. For them, family comes first and for me, the nation comes first. I highlight honest young men and women because they are my family, he said. He said the gifts he received as head of state were deposited in the treasury and sold at auction. The profits are used to serve the Ganges. In Gujarat, when I was CM, I used this money to educate poor girls, Modi said. While mansions were built for themselves by family rulers of states, Modi built four million houses for the poor, he said. Read also: Congress government in Telangana protects BRS in Kaleshwaram issue, says PM Narendra Modi Assuring the Madiga community of the state, he said a high power panel had been constituted and they were involved in confabulations with the community and finding solutions, the Prime Minister said. He said 40 lakh farmers of Telangana have benefited under Prime Minister Kisan Samman Nidhi. Earlier, the Prime Minister laid the foundation of development projects worth Rs 7,200 crore for Telangana in Patancheru. The Prime Minister also offered prayers at the Ujjaini Mahankali Temple in Secunderabad. “I prayed for good health, well-being and prosperity of all Indians at the Sri Ujjaini Mahakali Devasthanam, Secunderabad,” he said, taking his X handle.

