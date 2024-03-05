Smiles, a few words New Chinese Prime Minister makes his debut alongside Xi Jinping





This could be because he had the approval of the most important person in the room. After delivering his speech, Li appeared to receive approval from Xi Jinping the two men made eye contact and a smiling Li exchanged a few words with the president, who was seated next to him. Later, Li had a longer discussion with the president, leaning forward attentively as they spoke, while the NPC vice chairman addressed the meeting. The Prime Minister also had a brief exchange with Ca Q the president's chief of staff, who sat on the other side. 02:40 Chinese Premier Li Qiang delivers first work report amid concerns over state of economy Chinese Premier Li Qiang delivers first work report amid concerns over state of economy It was a different story for Li's predecessor, Li Keqiang, in recent years, when interactions with Xi were minimal during the NPC. It amounted to a brief handshake with Xi last year after Li Keqiang submitted its final work report after 10 years of work. The former prime minister died of a heart attack in October after retiring in March. On Tuesday, in further apparent support, Foreign Minister Wang Yi also received a personal greeting from Xi after the opening ceremony. Wang returned to his former position after Gang Qin was fired as foreign minister without explanation in July. An announcement last week said Qin, who had not been seen in public since June, had resigned from the NPC. There were some empty seats at the Great Hall of the People on Tuesday, with the NPC saying 84 deputies missed the opening. It is unclear whether this included Li Shangfu , the former defense minister who was dismissed without explanation in October. A NPC spokesperson said Monday that Li Shangfu was no longer a member. Interactions between Chinese leaders are closely monitored at public events. Photo: AP In his speech on Tuesday, the Prime Minister acknowledged the challenges facing the economy, but sought to provide reassurance about its future by revealing an ambitious plan. GDP growth target of 5 percent . He announced measures, including issuing ultra-long-term bonds worth 1 trillion yuan ($139 billion), to address financing gaps, and pledged to defuse risks in the real estate sector and local government debt. But the media will no longer hear from Li Qiang at this year's legislative meeting. It was announced on Monday that the Prime Minister's press conference would not take place at the end of the session for the first time in three decades. The legislative session is also expected to last a little more than a week shorter than pre-pandemic years, when the gathering lasted more than two weeks. Covid-19 tests are still mandatory for media and security is tight, with some foreign diplomats saying they have not been allowed to take their phones into the room. Additional reporting by Zhao Ziwen

