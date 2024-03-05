Politics
Mayor of Erdoan's ruling AKP party arrested for facilitating prostitution
A mayor who is a member of Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoan's Justice and Development Party (AKP) has been arrested for facilitating prostitution, Turkish media reported Tuesday.
Mehmet Enis Doan, mayor of Mollakendi district in the eastern province of Elaz, also a hotel owner implicated in the case, is accused of facilitating prostitution.
This arrest took place as part of two searches during which five people, including Mayor Doan, were arrested and subsequently arrested. Authorities announced that establishments owned by Doan would be sealed.
The operation, called “Cemre”, targeted several beauty centers as well as hotels and guesthouses, revealing a network of establishments allegedly involved in prostitution.
According to reports from journalist zgr Cebe of daily Szc, the five suspects were taken into custody and appeared in court on March 1 after being detained for three days.
Following their statements, the prosecutor requested their arrest in court, leading to all five being arrested pending trial. Specifically, Mayor Doan is accused of using his hotel to facilitate prostitution.
In addition to legal measures against those directly involved, 128 people who had used prostitution services in the hotel and beauty centers were fined.
Many Turks have accused members of the ruling AKP of hypocrisy, as they believe the case is an example of a party involved in corrupt practices while presenting itself as a conservative party defending Islamic values. Some pointed to posts on Mayor Doan's social media pages, which regularly posted religious references.
|
Sources
2/ https://www.turkishminute.com/2024/03/05/mayor-from-erdogans-ruling-akp-arrested-for-facilitating-prostitution/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
