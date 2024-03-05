Donald Trump falsely claims to have won Minnesota in 2020, then contradicts himself





Former President Donald Trump appeared on a conservative Minnesota radio station Monday and suggested he won the state four years ago, before appearing moments later to acknowledge he lost in 2020.

“I thought we won it last time, I'll be honest, and I think we won it. It's very interesting, bad things have happened with Minnesota,” Trump said Monday in KNSI's “Hot Talk with the Ox.” eve of Minnesota's presidential primary election.

Trump came within 1.5 percentage points of winning Minnesota in 2016 and made several trips to the state in 2020 to try to turn it red, but he lost the race to President Joe Biden by more by 7 percentage points. The former president falsely claimed there was widespread fraud in the last presidential election, but he had not commented specifically on the Minnesota results until Monday.

“Donald Trump's lies about losing Minnesota underscore the unprecedented threat he poses to our democracy,” DFL Party Chairman Ken Martin said of Trump's comments. “These are the same lies he pushed when he sent his supporters to attack the Capitol on January 6, and they are just as dangerous today.”

But Trump added that “we haven't really had success” in Minnesota, noting that he is working with House Majority Whip and Minnesota Rep. Tom Emmer to develop a plan to flip Minnesota this fall. No Republican presidential candidate has won the state since 1972.

“I thought we had it. I've done so many things for the state, especially in the North, what we did, the level of love was so incredible,” Trump said. “We haven’t gotten there yet and I think there are a lot of things we need to look at.”

Emmer, who briefly ran for House speaker this fall, saw his candidacy dashed after Trump called him a “globalist RINO,” for “Republican in Name Only.”

“I think Tom Emmer is a very good guy, I've thought that for a long time. He's going to be very involved in the campaign,” Trump said. “We’ll see if we can put something together and win it.”

Trump did not campaign in Minnesota before Tuesday's primary election. The radio appearance was the first time he spoke to the state's media since losing the 2020 election. He said he didn't think of Minnesota as “that blue” of a state and that he was going to devote resources to winning it this fall if he were the candidate.

“We’re going to give it a shot, we’re going to give it a shot,” he said. “The world has changed a lot in recent years with what’s happening to migrants and inflation.”

