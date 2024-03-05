Pakistan – The road is strewn with pitfalls for Shehbaz Sharif, thanks to Imran





As India enters its own general election season, Pakistan's electoral cycle appears to be ending with the appointment of Shehbaz Sharif as the country's prime minister for a second term. In last month's elections, independent candidates backed by Imran Khan's Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) ended up winning 93 seats in the National Assembly, defying all odds and the will of the military. But he failed to win enough seats to form a majority government on his own. Nawaz Sharif's Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) came second with 75 seats, followed by Bilawal Bhutto Zardari's Pakistan People's Party (PPP) with 54 seats. A sort of coalition was therefore a real necessity.

The dissonance within Pakistani politics was evident when Shehbaz Sharifin, in his speech, thanked his elder brother Nawaz, describing him as the one who built Pakistan, while supporters of Imran Khan called the new government coalition alliance of losers.

After weeks of political negotiations and horse-trading, an eight-party coalition was formed, which now took power with Sharif as prime minister; PPP co-chairman Asif Ali Zardari would be the new president.

Disenchantment simmers

The success of PTI-backed candidates in the recent elections and the military's inability to manage the selection process as it would have liked have already cast a spell on the future stability of the ruling coalition. People defied the military to vote against the Sharif-Bhutto duopoly, and the vote was so strong that despite widespread fraud and several seats reportedly siphoned off to the PML-N and other parties, the candidates supported by the PTI managed to win more seats than either party. the two established parties. Yet both dynasties are now back in power and disenchantment continues to simmer beneath the surface.

Having assured that Imran Khan cannot be kept out of the electoral process, his supporters are unlikely to relent. They tasted blood against the all-powerful Pakistani military. Khan's popularity remains very high. Although he was in power until 2022 and provided chaotic governance, Khan managed to preserve his identity as an outsider to the system, thus proving to be an effective challenger to both the military and for established political parties. The military crackdown against him and his supporters made him even more popular, as he gained sympathy for being the target of an establishment determined to keep him out of the political process.

Khan continues to be popular

Now, with an unstable coalition in power, Khan will continue to exert his influence behind bars, seeking to disrupt the functioning of the government with a significant number of members in Parliament. By sitting in opposition, he also ensures that he does not compromise on his anti-corruption policies. The coalition has no one who can match his charisma or credibility. The fact that the PPP has decided not to join the government suggests that it is already worried about its future by being associated with a seemingly discredited coalition. He therefore tries to keep his distance, even if it is not certain that there are still takers in Pakistan.

The economic situation is particularly dire, with skyrocketing inflation and state bankruptcy on the horizon. For foreign lenders, some semblance of political stability is a basic necessity to receive financial support.

For a country grappling with multiple crises, this is the worst possible outcome. The type of political reforms needed to manage the mammoth challenges facing the nation stand in direct contrast to the nature of the government being formed. A ragtag group of discredited parties is no match for the challenges Pakistan faces on all fronts. The economic situation is particularly dire, with skyrocketing inflation and state bankruptcy on the horizon. For foreign lenders, some semblance of political stability is a basic necessity to receive financial support. The PML-N-led coalition, which few expect to last long, is unlikely to inspire confidence.

The chaos will get worse

But it is the inner challenge that constitutes the greatest challenge. Political polarization in Pakistan is reaching an unprecedented level and the military is facing an unprecedented challenge in recent times. Khan and his supporters, buoyed by their remarkable electoral performance, will ensure that meaningful governance will be almost impossible in the absence of some sort of political reconciliation, which seems unlikely in the near future given the way the The army did everything possible to end Khan's political career and failed. .

Political polarization in Pakistan is reaching an unprecedented level and the military is facing an unprecedented challenge in recent times.

Those who formed the new government in Pakistan do not seem enthusiastic about the prospect of ruling the country, but those outside the opposition are happy with the mandate they have been given despite all the establishment's tactics.

And that’s what makes Pakistan’s immediate future both fascinating and troubled. For those in India who were looking forward to some sort of rapprochement between India and Pakistan after the elections, a word of warning: the chaos in Pakistan is likely to get worse before it gets better.

This comment was originally published on NDTV.

The opinions expressed above are those of the author(s).

