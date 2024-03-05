Jokowi asks Cambodia to share intelligence data to combat human trafficking





TEMPO.CO, Jakarta – Indonesian President Joko”Jokowi” Widodo expressed his gratitude to Cambodian Prime Minister Hun Manet for addressing the issue of human trafficking. He stressed the importance of strengthening cooperation between the two countries in this area, including through the exchange of information intelligence. Jokowi expressed his appreciation during his meeting with Manet at the Park Hyatt Hotel in Melbourne on Tuesday, March 5, on the sidelines of the ASEAN-Australia Summit. In addition to economic and regional cooperation issues, he thanked the Cambodian government for its support to Indonesian citizens who are victims of such crimes. “The memorandum of understanding on eradicating transnational crime in 2023 must be implemented immediately, especially the exchange of intelligence information and strengthening police capacities in the two countries,” Jokowi said in a written statement cited by the Press Office of the Presidential Secretariat. No information has been released by Cambodia about the meeting with Jokowi on its official websites and social media. The Indonesian Ministry of Foreign Affairs recorded a significant increase in technological crimes, such as human trafficking and online fraud, in 2023. During a press conference at Indonesia's Maju media center on January 4, Foreign Minister Retno Marsudi said the government had successfully repatriated more than 1,100 Indonesians who were victims of human trafficking and employed in online scam companies in Cambodia. At the 42nd ASEAN Summit in Labuan Bajo, East Nusa Tenggara in May 2023, ASEAN leaders issued a statement on eradicating human trafficking through misuse of technology, serving as a reference for handling similar cases in the Southeast Asian region. DANIEL A. FAJRI Editors Choice: Jokowi discusses rice imports with Cambodian Prime Minister in Australia Click here to receive the latest news from Tempo on Google News

