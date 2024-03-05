Opinion poll India TV-CNX India TV





Image Source: INDIA TV India TV-CNX Opinion Poll for Lok Sabha Elections 2024 New Delhi: The National Democratic Alliance (NDA), led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, could win 378 of the 543 Lok Sabha seats if the elections are held now, opinion poll India TV-CNX said on Tuesday (March 5). The Congress-led opposition INDIA bloc (sans Trinamool Congress) could win 98 seats, while others including Mamata Banerjee-led Trinamool Congress (TMC), Jagan Mohan Reddy-led YSRCP, TDP-led by Chandrababu Naidu, Naveen Patnaik's BJD and independents could win 98 seats. will obtain the remaining 67 seats, according to the survey. Details of the opinion poll were broadcast today on the news channel. The opinion poll was conducted in all 543 constituencies between February 5 and 23 and the total number of respondents was 1,62,900. These included 84,350 men and 78,550 women. The ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) alone could win 335 seats, according to the survey. It will wipe out the 26 seats of Gujarat, the 29 seats of Madhya Pradesh, the 25 seats of Rajasthan, the 10 seats of Haryana, the seven seats of Delhi, the 5 seats of Uttarakhand and the 4 seats of Uttarakhand. Himachal Pradesh, according to the opinion poll. The most spectacular victory will be in Uttar Pradesh, where the BJP could win 74 seats, and its alliance partners Rashtriya Lok Dal (RLD) and Apna Dal could win two seats each, out of a total of 80 seats, leaving the remaining two for Akhilesh Yadav's Samajwadi Party (SP). The Congress and the Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) could create a vacuum in UP. Other states where the BJP will achieve remarkable victories are Bihar (17 out of 40), Jharkhand (12 out of 14), Karnataka (22 out of 28), Maharashtra (25 out of 48), Odisha (10 out of 21). ), Assam (10 out of 14) and West Bengal (20 out of 42). Among the regional parties, the Trinamool Congress could win 21 seats in West Bengal, the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) could win 20 seats in Tamil Nadu, the YSRCP could win 15 seats and the TDP could win 10 seats in Andhra Pradesh and the BJD could win. 10 out of 21 seats in Odisha. State-wise breakdown of India TV-CNX poll projections: Andhra Pradesh: Total 25 (YSRCP 15 and TDP 10)

Total 25 (YSRCP 15 and TDP 10) Arunachal Pradesh: Total 2 (BJP2)

Total 2 (BJP2) Assamese: Total 14 (BJP 10, AGP 1, UPPL 1, Congress 1, AIUDF 1)

Total 14 (BJP 10, AGP 1, UPPL 1, Congress 1, AIUDF 1) Bihar: Total 40 (BJP 17, JD-U 12, RJD 4, LJP(R) 3, RLJP 1, HAM 1, RLM 1, Congress 1)

Total 40 (BJP 17, JD-U 12, RJD 4, LJP(R) 3, RLJP 1, HAM 1, RLM 1, Congress 1) Chhattisgarh: Total 11 (BJP 10, Congress 1)

Total 11 (BJP 10, Congress 1) Goa: Total 2 (BJP2)

Total 2 (BJP2) Gujarat: Total 26 (BJP 26)

Total 26 (BJP 26) Haryana: Total 10 (BJP 10)

Total 10 (BJP 10) Himachal Pradesh: Total 4 (BJP4)

Total 4 (BJP4) Jharkhand: Total 14 (BJP 12, AJSU 1, JMM 1)

Total 14 (BJP 12, AJSU 1, JMM 1) Karnataka: Total 28 (BJP 22, JD-S 2, Congress 4)

Total 28 (BJP 22, JD-S 2, Congress 4) Kerala: Total 20 (UDF 11, LDF 6, BJP 3) Breakup Congress -7, CPI-M 4, BJP 3, CPI 1, KC-M 1, IUML 2, RSP 1, Others 1.

Total 20 (UDF 11, LDF 6, BJP 3) Breakup Congress -7, CPI-M 4, BJP 3, CPI 1, KC-M 1, IUML 2, RSP 1, Others 1. Madhya Pradesh: Total 29 (BJP 29)

Total 29 (BJP 29) Maharashtra: Total 48 (BJP 25, Shiv Sena-UBT 8, NCP (Ajit) 4, Shiv Sena-Shinde 6, NCP-Sharad 3, Congress 2)

Total 48 (BJP 25, Shiv Sena-UBT 8, NCP (Ajit) 4, Shiv Sena-Shinde 6, NCP-Sharad 3, Congress 2) Manipur: Total 2 (BJP 1, Congress 1)

Total 2 (BJP 1, Congress 1) Meghalaya: Total 2 (NPP 2)

Total 2 (NPP 2) Mizoram: Total 1 (ZPM1)

Total 1 (ZPM1) Nagaland: Total 1 (NDPP 1)

Total 1 (NDPP 1) Odisha: Total 21 (BJD 11, BJP 10)

Total 21 (BJD 11, BJP 10) Punjab: Total 13 (AAP 6, Congress 3, BJP 3, SAD 1)

Total 13 (AAP 6, Congress 3, BJP 3, SAD 1) Rajasthan: Total 25 (BJP 25)

Total 25 (BJP 25) Sikkim: Total 1 (SKM1)

Total 1 (SKM1) Tamilnadu: Total 39 (DMK 20, AIADMK 4, BJP 4, Congress 6, PMK 1, Others 4)

Total 39 (DMK 20, AIADMK 4, BJP 4, Congress 6, PMK 1, Others 4) .Telangana: Total 17 (Congress 9, BJP 5, BRS 2, AIMIM 1)

Total 17 (Congress 9, BJP 5, BRS 2, AIMIM 1) Tripura: Total 2 (BJP2)

Total 2 (BJP2) Uttar Pradesh: Total 80 (BJP 74, Apna Dal 2, RLD 2, SP 2)

Total 80 (BJP 74, Apna Dal 2, RLD 2, SP 2) Uttarakhand: Total 5 (BJP 5)

Total 5 (BJP 5) West Bengal: Total 42 (Trinamool Congress 21, BJP 20, Congress 1)

Total 42 (Trinamool Congress 21, BJP 20, Congress 1) Andaman-Nicobar: Total 1 (BJP1)

Total 1 (BJP1) Chandigarh: Total 1 (BJP1)

Total 1 (BJP1) Dadra Nagar Haveli, Daman and Diu: Total 2 (BJP2)

Total 2 (BJP2) Jammu and Kashmir: Total 5 (BJP 2, JKNC 3)

Total 5 (BJP 2, JKNC 3) Ladakh: Total 1 (BJP1)

Total 1 (BJP1) Lakshadweep: Total 1 (Congress 1)

Total 1 (Congress 1) Delhi: Total 7 (BJP7)

Total 7 (BJP7) Pondicherry: Total 1 (BJP1)

Total 1 (BJP1) Total: (543 seats): (NDA 378, INDIA 98, Others including TMC 67)

