Internet shutdowns: will there be more in 2024?





What is the context?

Digital rights groups fear an increase in global internet shutdowns in 2024 could threaten fundamental rights in a year of super-elections

Since the start of 2024, there have been 13 internet shutdowns. Millions of people, from Sudan to India, have had their internet access suspended. Activists expect internet shutdowns to increase this year.

NAIROBI – In the first two months of 2024, millions of people, from Pakistani voters to families forced to flee Sudan's civil war, were plunged into digital darkness as governments, among others, imposed blackouts. 'Internet.

In a record election year, digital rights advocates fear further blackouts as governments, or other powerful forces, seek to control what people do or see online.

Here's a look at where and why internet outages have happened and what the predictions are for the coming year.

Where have internet outages been most common in 2024?

According to global charity Internet Society, there were 13 cases of internet shutdowns in the first two months of 2024, compared to two cases in the same period last year.

Digital outages have affected populations in India, Pakistan, Sudan, Senegal, Comoros and Chad, countries paralyzed by war.

Regional authorities in the Indian states of West Bengal, Uttarakhand and Rajasthan have suspended internet services for a variety of reasons, including, they say, to quell violence and prevent cheating in civil service exams.

Why do governments shut down the Internet?

Governments typically say they shut down the Internet to maintain public order, prevent the spread of false information that could incite violence, safeguard national security, or ensure the integrity of exams or sensitive events.

Some governments have also said in the past that internet shutdowns are necessary to fight terrorism, protect against cyber threats, or enforce regulations related to content moderation or illegal online activities.

However, digital rights advocates say the real reasons often include the desire to suppress dissent, silence opposition and control the flow of information – all actions that can undermine fundamental rights such as freedom of expression and access to information.

In Senegal, authorities said they cut access to mobile data in February to curb the spread of “hateful and subversive messages” after people took to the streets to protest the postponement of presidential elections.

In Pakistan, authorities ordered the suspension of mobile Internet and telephone services for security reasons during the February 8 presidential and national elections.

While most of the shutdowns have been imposed by governments, in Sudan internet shutdowns have been blamed on the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces, who have been fighting the army for nearly a year in a civil war that has killed thousands of people, displaced nearly 8 million people and triggered warnings. of famine.

Industry sources said RSF soldiers said they would cause a blackout if engineers did not restore service to the western region of Darfur, which the RSF controls and which has been cut off from the internet for months . RSF denied these allegations.

How do internet shutdowns affect people and economies?

Internet outages disrupt vital communication channels, lead to separation anxiety, and hinder access to essential services like healthcare and education. Businesses are also suffering from the disappearance of service platforms and payment systems.

The effects are particularly acute during conflicts or emergency situations. In Sudan, the power outage hampered the delivery of aid and left millions of desperate people isolated and unable to buy vital goods using the e-wallets that most rely on today, given a general shortage of liquidity.

Internet shutdowns can also restrict access to information and foster a culture of fear and censorship. In Senegal, internet defense watchdog Access Now said power outages could make it easier to spread disinformation.

In the northern Indian state of Haryana, an internet shutdown following farmers' protests left children taking online classes unable to learn, exams were postponed and Health workers were unable to respond quickly to emergencies.

How are people trying to get around these power outages?

Citizens are trying to get around internet shutdowns by adapting to restrictions and finding other ways to stay connected.

A common method – used in the past in Nigeria and Uganda during social media shutdowns – is to use virtual private networks (VPNs), which encrypt internet traffic and redirect it through servers in other countries, bypassing the restrictions.

Additionally, some people in India use the free software Tor to anonymize Internet activity by routing it through a decentralized network of servers run by volunteers.

In Sudan, people access the internet through satellite connections or foreign SIM cards. It has been reported that RSF also uses Elon Musk's Starlink services.

In India, offline communication methods such as mesh networks, which allow devices to connect directly to each other without relying on centralized infrastructure, are increasingly popular in areas prone to internet outages .

However, whatever solutions people find, they will likely eventually encounter further restrictions, as governments tend to respond with more sophisticated censorship techniques.

Are we likely to see more digital outages in 2024?

According to the Internet Society, there were 124 cases of internet shutdowns last year, and digital rights advocates predict that figure is expected to rise in 2024, largely due to the number of elections planned around the world. .

National elections are to be held in at least 64 countries, determining the representatives of almost half the world's population.

The risk of internet shutdowns increases during elections as officials seek to control access to information, often saying they must stop the spread of social unrest, fake news and hate speech.

Of the countries voting this year, 24 have imposed lockdowns in the past, representing a total population of 2.8 billion people. These include India, Mozambique, Venezuela, South Sudan and Chad.

“With billions at risk of closure in 2024 during election periods alone, the stakes for democracy and human rights this year are higher than ever,” Access Now said on its website.

(Reporting by Nita Bhalla @nitabhalla; editing by Clar Ni Conghaile.)

