Sinad O'Connor's estate slams Donald Trump for using song at rallies





Former President Donald Trump's campaign to retake the White House is under fire from pop singer Sinéad O'Connor's estate this week after her iconic No. 1 hit “Nothing Compares 2 U” was used during Republican Hope rallies.

The campaign for Trump, who is a lock for the Republican Party nomination for president after overtaking his main competitor, played the song – written by Prince for his band, The Family, then rearranged into a cover by the author -Irish singer-songwriter. – at rallies in North Carolina and Maryland last week. The use of the 1990 hit by O'Connor, who was known as much for it as for her political activism, drew a harsh rebuke in a joint statement from her label and estate that was widely published Monday.

“Throughout her life, it is well known that Sinéad O'Connor lived by a fierce moral code defined by honesty, kindness, fairness and decency towards her fellow human beings,” reads the statement, obtained by The Associated Press and other media outlets. “So it was with indignation that we learned that Donald Trump was using his iconic performance of “Nothing Compares 2 U” during his political rallies.

“It is no exaggeration to say that Sinéad would have been disgusted, hurt and insulted to see her work misrepresented in this way by someone she herself described as a “biblical devil”. As stewards of his legacy, we demand that Donald Trump and his associates immediately stop using his music.

O'Connor died in June of natural causes. She was 56 years old. In an interview published by Hot Press just weeks before Trump's 2020 re-election defeat, the singer called the US president a “biblical devil” and then explained how she felt he was unfit to serve.

“Americans; it’s a double-edged sword,” she told the magazine. “Their greatest blessing is their greatest curse. Their national trait is kindness and now, maybe they are too nice. They should get him out of the office in a non-violent manner. They should go up to him – like they did with Nixon – and say, “You're not cut out for this fucking office, get out.”

O'Connor has spoken out against powerful institutions throughout her career. Years before widespread child abuse within the Catholic Church was discovered, the singer tore up a photo of Pope John Paul II after an a cappella performance of “War” on Saturday Night Live. “Fight the real enemy,” she declared to a stunned audience.

The moment of protest, one of many at the height of his global fame, drew widespread criticism from groups like the Anti-Defamation League and celebrities like Madonna and Frank Sinatra, who had previously threatened to “kick his ass,” according to reports. after refusing to allow the national anthem to be played before his performances in the United States, citing racism in the American music industry. Nine years after his appearance on SNL, Pope John Paul II apologized for widespread sexual abuse within the Church, calling it “a profound contradiction with the teaching and testimony of Jesus Christ.”

This is not the first time the Trump campaign has been criticized for using the work of a musical artist during its election campaign. Smiths guitarist Johnny Marr took to X (formerly known as Twitter) in January after the former president's re-election campaign used the band's 1984 ballad “Please, Please, Please , Let Me Get What I Want” at rallies in New Hampshire and the North. Dakota.

“Ahh… that’s right… OK. Never in a million years would I have thought this could happen,” Marr wrote. “Consider this shit stopping now.”

Rihanna, the Rolling Stones, Steven Tyler and David Bowie's estate have also condemned Trump's use of their songs.

The Hollywood Reporter has yet to receive a response from O'Connor's London label, Chrysalis Records.

