President Joko Widodo meets with Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese





Melbourne, Australia (wartamagelang.com) – To improve the 75-year-old diplomatic relations, President Joko Widodo met with Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese at the Melbourne Convention and Exhibition Center (MCEC), Melbourne, Australia on Tuesday, March 5, 2024. This meeting underlined the two countries' commitment to strengthening strategic cooperation in the Indo-Pacific region. Australia is a strategic partner of Indonesia and ASEAN in the Indo-Pacific region, a region where we share a common future and responsibility to maintain stability, President Jokowi said. During the meeting, President Joko Widodo highlighted four main points to strengthen bilateral relations between Indonesia and Australia. Firstly, the President welcomed the development of cooperation between the two countries, notably the signing of a memorandum of understanding orProtocol of agreement(MoU) regarding collaboration on electric vehicles. I hope the MoU can be implemented immediately through trainingjoint steering committeeand preparationworkplan. “Regarding nickel specifically, I encourage both countries to prioritize collaboration over competition,” he said. President Jokowi also highlighted the importance of cooperation in the financial services sector and announced plans to open a Bank Negara Indonesia (BNI) representative office in Sydney. Apart from this, the President also welcomed the signing of the Memorandum of Understanding between the Nusantara Capital Authority (IKN) and the National Capital Authority last February. “I would also like to once again invite the Australian private sector to participate in the construction of the IKN,” he added. Second, President Joko Widodo stressed the importance of expanding market access to create more balanced trade. President Jokowi also welcomed the permit to import beef and livestock from Australia. In addition to cooperation on the groundbiosecurityIndonesian products, especially fruits and fishery products, should continue to be encouraged, especially regarding inspection and quarantine aspects, he said. Third, in terms of inter-community relations, President Joko Widodo expressed delight at Indonesia's popularity as a destination for Australian students under the new Colombo Plan. President Jokowi invited more young Australians to visit and study in Indonesia, including Indonesian culture and language. Fourth, the President expressed gratitude for Australia's support during Indonesia's ASEAN presidency last year. The President hopes that cooperation and implementation of infrastructure and energy projects will continue and welcomes the launch of the Southeast Asia Economic Strategy 2040. “I hope this can continue to strengthen Australia's economic integration with ASEAN through mutually beneficial trade and investment,” he said. In conclusion, President Joko Widodo invited Prime Minister Albanese to attend the 10th World Water Forum in Bali. The forum will discuss global issues related to water and sanitation in the context of increasing climate change. “Your Majesty's presence is important to encourage real action on the impacts of global climate change that we are increasingly feeling,” the President said in the BPMI Executive Order statement received by wartamagelang.com. President Jokowi was also accompanied to the meeting by Coordinating Minister for Economic Affairs Airlangga Hartarto, Minister of Foreign Affairs Retno Marsudi, Minister of State Secretary Pratikno, Minister of Public Works and Public Housing Basuki Hadimuljono and Ambassador from the Republic of Indonesia to Canberra Siswo Pramono. . (wq)

