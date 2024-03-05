PM Modi launches works worth 7,000 crores on second day of Telangana tour





Prime Minister Narendra Modi during the inauguration of various projects in Sangareddy, Telangana on March 5, 2024. | Photo credit: Mohd Arif

Prime Minister Narendra Modi said Telangana is the gateway to South India and his government is continuously striving to develop the state's infrastructure on multiple fronts, investing in infrastructure development rail, road and air transport over the past 10 years. At a formal ceremony, he started his speech with Sangareddy prajalaki na namaskaram in Telugu (My greetings to the people of Sangareddy). After inaugurating or announcing various projects, including those related to railways and national highways, on Tuesday, the Prime Minister highlighted that he was in Telangana for the second consecutive day. Works worth around 56,000 crores were initiated or dedicated to the nation on Monday and around 7,000 crores today. The country's progress depends on the development of the state and hence its government has given a lot of importance to infrastructure development with 11 lakh crore allocated for it in this year's budget. The recently inaugurated Civil Aviation Research Organization (CARO) at Begumpet, costing `350 crore, is one of its kind in the country, built with modern technology, he said. This has brought a new identity to Telangana, and Hyderabad is paving the way for research and development on the aviation platform and creating new employment opportunities for the youth here. New records have been set in the aviation sector in the last 10 years, Modi said. National roads, railways and other projects inaugurated The launch of the Kandi-Ramsanpalle, Miryalaguda-Kodad, Sangareddy and Madinaguda national highways will create an economic corridor between Indore and Hyderabad. Furthermore, it will facilitate traffic and movement of goods between Karnataka, Maharastra-Telangana and Andhra Pradesh, benefiting the people and helping in the growth of the business. These new NH sections will significantly reduce carbon emissions and travel time. Doubling and electrification of the 22 km railway line from Sanatnagar to Moula Ali is expected to facilitate transportation of suburban train passengers between Hyderabad and Secunderabad. He also gave the go-ahead to the new Ghatkesar-Lingampalli MMTS service. The 1,212 km, 3,300-crore Indian oil pipeline connecting Paradip port with Hyderabad, Vijayawada and Visakhapatnam was also inaugurated. Governor Dr Tamilisai Soundararajan; Minister of Tourism, Culture and Development of the North Eastern Region, G. Kishan Reddy; State ministers K. Venkat Reddy, Konda Surekha and Rajya Sabha BJP MP K. Laxman were among those present.

