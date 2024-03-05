Former Covid chief Sir John Bell warns another pandemic 'certainly will happen' – and says coronavirus could have been 'much worse'

Britons need to “get used to” the fact that another pandemic “is definitely going to happen”, according to one of Britain’s leading experts.

Sir John Bell, who served as Boris Johnson's testing tsar during Covid, said it was “inconceivable” that the country would not face another “big event”.

Speaking to MPs on the Health and Social Services Committee, he said there was a “20 or 30% chance” that another pandemic would occur within 20 years.

Sir John, Regius Professor of Medicine at Oxford University, also admitted that Covid itself could have been “much worse”.

He told the inquiry that if the Omicron variant, which only emerged in November 2021, had been the initial strain, “the whole system would have collapsed”.

Sir John Bell (pictured), who served as Boris Johnson's testing tsar during Covid, said it was “inconceivable” that the country would not face another “big event”. Speaking to MPs on the Health and Social Services Committee, he said there was a “20 or 30% chance” that another pandemic would occur within 20 years.

Sir John, Regius Professor of Medicine at Oxford University, also admitted that Covid itself could have been “much worse”. He told the inquiry that if the Omicron variant, which only emerged in November 2021, had been the initial strain, “the whole system would have collapsed”. Pictured is Sir John after being made a Companion of Honor at an investiture ceremony at Windsor Castle in December

Question from Conservative MP Greg Clark if another 'It’s going to happen at some point,” Sir John interjected. “I’d bet my house on it.”

The Canadian-born immunologist added: “Everyone should get used to it.

“The real question is: how likely is this to happen in the short term?

“This will definitely happen in the medium to long term.”

“We do a lot of things that are very high risk, climate change is not going to help because the insects are moving everywhere.”

“Some of the best estimates suggest there is a 20 to 30 percent chance that there will be another pandemic in the next 15 or 20 years.” That's a big number.

“Now, whether this is a very serious pandemic or not so serious, I think we have to wait and see, but it seems inconceivable to me that we won't have another big event.”

Sir John was also a member of the expert advisory group to the Government's Vaccines Task Force, set up to accelerate research into producing a Covid vaccine.

He was among those who helped broker the deal with pharmaceutical giant AstraZeneca to produce the Oxford vaccine that is estimated to have saved more than six million lives worldwide in the first year of its rollout.

He told MPs the Covid pandemic could have been “much worse” because the proportion of infected people who died was low compared to what would have been expected for respiratory viruses.

Sir John said: “Mortality rates of 1% or less for respiratory viral infections. For people who have lost loved ones, this is a disaster.

“But you know, to be clear, from a societal perspective, it’s not that bad.”

For example, SARS had a case fatality rate of around 10 percent.

If the Omicron variant had been the initial strain, rather than Wuhan, there would have been five times more deaths and “the whole system would have collapsed”, he warned.

Later, however, he admitted he was “disappointed” by the UK's Covid inquiry and its failure to address the “very serious details of the science behind” the pandemic.

He said: I was a little disappointed by the investigation and the outcome so far. I had hoped that this would lead us to a position where we would understand what we did right and wrong during the last pandemic.

“But also what we could do to address future challenges related to infectious disease pandemics.”

Sir John was also a member of the expert advisory group to the Government's Vaccines Task Force, set up to accelerate research into producing a Covid vaccine. He was among those who helped broker the deal with pharmaceutical giant AstraZeneca to produce the Oxford vaccine that is estimated to have saved more than six million lives worldwide in the first year of its rollout. Pictured is Sir John being made a Companion of Honor by King Charles III at Windsor Castle in December.

“We haven’t really gotten to that point yet. Frankly, this seems to me more like a program aimed at the legal profession, because I don't think we've gotten into the really serious details of the science behind it.

He added: “There has been a lot of discussion about the process. One of the implied outcomes was that if we had another pandemic it might be good to have a different team at No.10.

“I don’t know how that’s helpful. I just don't think it's really going to make a difference.

It comes like Sir Jeremy Farrar, influential member of WISE No10's advisory committee told the Covid inquiry last year that another pandemic was “inevitable”.

Testifying remotely, he said: “It is clear that we live in the age of a pandemic, which will experience more frequent and more complex pandemics.

“And yet it is extremely difficult, when governments are faced with daily challenges, to also put in place the critical infrastructure, resilience, surge capacity and reserve capacity, which would allow us to cope with unforeseen circumstances, but inevitable.” disruptions that will occur.

Sir Jeremy who now works for the World Health Organization asscientific director,leaving SAGE during the pandemic after condemning the country's laissez-faire response.

He also co-wrote a book called “Spike: The Virus v The People” which presents his “inside story” of how the crisis unfolded.

He told the inquiry: “I think in the UK and around the world, despite the warnings over the last 20 years, there has been a complacency about the need to prepare for these kinds of events major disruptors that go well beyond health and the entire population. of the society.

“And the UK, yes, has been complacent in terms of planning this.”