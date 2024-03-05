Politics
Former Covid chief Sir John Bell warns another pandemic 'certainly will happen' – and says coronavirus could have been 'much worse'
Britons need to “get used to” the fact that another pandemic “is definitely going to happen”, according to one of Britain’s leading experts.
Sir John Bell, who served as Boris Johnson's testing tsar during Covid, said it was “inconceivable” that the country would not face another “big event”.
Speaking to MPs on the Health and Social Services Committee, he said there was a “20 or 30% chance” that another pandemic would occur within 20 years.
Sir John, Regius Professor of Medicine at Oxford University, also admitted that Covid itself could have been “much worse”.
He told the inquiry that if the Omicron variant, which only emerged in November 2021, had been the initial strain, “the whole system would have collapsed”.
Sir John Bell (pictured), who served as Boris Johnson's testing tsar during Covid, said it was “inconceivable” that the country would not face another “big event”. Speaking to MPs on the Health and Social Services Committee, he said there was a “20 or 30% chance” that another pandemic would occur within 20 years.
Sir John, Regius Professor of Medicine at Oxford University, also admitted that Covid itself could have been “much worse”. He told the inquiry that if the Omicron variant, which only emerged in November 2021, had been the initial strain, “the whole system would have collapsed”. Pictured is Sir John after being made a Companion of Honor at an investiture ceremony at Windsor Castle in December
Question from Conservative MP Greg Clark if another 'It’s going to happen at some point,” Sir John interjected. “I’d bet my house on it.”
The Canadian-born immunologist added: “Everyone should get used to it.
“The real question is: how likely is this to happen in the short term?
“This will definitely happen in the medium to long term.”
“We do a lot of things that are very high risk, climate change is not going to help because the insects are moving everywhere.”
“Some of the best estimates suggest there is a 20 to 30 percent chance that there will be another pandemic in the next 15 or 20 years.” That's a big number.
“Now, whether this is a very serious pandemic or not so serious, I think we have to wait and see, but it seems inconceivable to me that we won't have another big event.”
Sir John was also a member of the expert advisory group to the Government's Vaccines Task Force, set up to accelerate research into producing a Covid vaccine.
He was among those who helped broker the deal with pharmaceutical giant AstraZeneca to produce the Oxford vaccine that is estimated to have saved more than six million lives worldwide in the first year of its rollout.
He told MPs the Covid pandemic could have been “much worse” because the proportion of infected people who died was low compared to what would have been expected for respiratory viruses.
Sir John said: “Mortality rates of 1% or less for respiratory viral infections. For people who have lost loved ones, this is a disaster.
“But you know, to be clear, from a societal perspective, it’s not that bad.”
For example, SARS had a case fatality rate of around 10 percent.
If the Omicron variant had been the initial strain, rather than Wuhan, there would have been five times more deaths and “the whole system would have collapsed”, he warned.
Later, however, he admitted he was “disappointed” by the UK's Covid inquiry and its failure to address the “very serious details of the science behind” the pandemic.
He said: I was a little disappointed by the investigation and the outcome so far. I had hoped that this would lead us to a position where we would understand what we did right and wrong during the last pandemic.
“But also what we could do to address future challenges related to infectious disease pandemics.”
Sir John was also a member of the expert advisory group to the Government's Vaccines Task Force, set up to accelerate research into producing a Covid vaccine. He was among those who helped broker the deal with pharmaceutical giant AstraZeneca to produce the Oxford vaccine that is estimated to have saved more than six million lives worldwide in the first year of its rollout. Pictured is Sir John being made a Companion of Honor by King Charles III at Windsor Castle in December.
“We haven’t really gotten to that point yet. Frankly, this seems to me more like a program aimed at the legal profession, because I don't think we've gotten into the really serious details of the science behind it.
He added: “There has been a lot of discussion about the process. One of the implied outcomes was that if we had another pandemic it might be good to have a different team at No.10.
“I don’t know how that’s helpful. I just don't think it's really going to make a difference.
It comes like Sir Jeremy Farrar, influential member of WISE No10's advisory committee told the Covid inquiry last year that another pandemic was “inevitable”.
Testifying remotely, he said: “It is clear that we live in the age of a pandemic, which will experience more frequent and more complex pandemics.
“And yet it is extremely difficult, when governments are faced with daily challenges, to also put in place the critical infrastructure, resilience, surge capacity and reserve capacity, which would allow us to cope with unforeseen circumstances, but inevitable.” disruptions that will occur.
Sir Jeremy who now works for the World Health Organization asscientific director,leaving SAGE during the pandemic after condemning the country's laissez-faire response.
He also co-wrote a book called “Spike: The Virus v The People” which presents his “inside story” of how the crisis unfolded.
He told the inquiry: “I think in the UK and around the world, despite the warnings over the last 20 years, there has been a complacency about the need to prepare for these kinds of events major disruptors that go well beyond health and the entire population. of the society.
“And the UK, yes, has been complacent in terms of planning this.”
|
Sources
2/ https://www.dailymail.co.uk/health/article-13158881/Covid-Sir-John-Bell-pandemic-worse-Oxford-MPs.html
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Former Covid chief Sir John Bell warns another pandemic 'certainly will happen' – and says coronavirus could have been 'much worse'
- Alliance Entertainment to Participate in the 36th Annual ROTH Conference March 17-19, 2024
- Canada beats UAE for third straight win in ICC Cricket World Cup League 2 match
- Shein's cheap clothes face challenges in UK and France
- Bark regains compliance with the New York Stock Exchange
- Google reinstates all delisted Indian apps to Play Store following government intervention
- Bridging the gap between online and land-based casinos
- PM Modi launches works worth 7,000 crores on second day of Telangana tour
- President Joko Widodo meets with Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese
- Hedge regulations are set to become law to protect wildlife.
- Specialized casino games are gaining popularity
- Sinad O'Connor's estate slams Donald Trump for using song at rallies