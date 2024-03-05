What's the matter with Xi Jinping? China increases war budget to 3.6 trillion rupees







Jakarta, CNBC Indonesia – China will increase its defense spending by 7.2% to 1.67 trillion yuan (3.656 trillion rupiah) in 2024. This comes at a time when the country is still trying to claim Taiwan as an integral part of its sovereign territory . The expansion of Beijing's military budget in 2024 follows a 7.2% increase last year as well as a 7.1% jump in 2022. In 2021, the budget also increased by 6.8% % and in 2020, military spending increased by 6.6%. ADVERTISEMENT SCROLL TO RESUME CONTENT China's official military budget is the second largest in the world behind that of the United States. However, some unofficial estimates suggest that the scale of Beijing's military spending may be larger than officially reported. This increase also occurred as China declared that it would continue to fight against Taiwan's independence plot. In the latest report on Tuesday (5/3/2024), President Xi Jinping's government called eunification a “historical inevitable.” “We pledge to firmly oppose separatist activities aimed at 'Taiwan independence' and external interference,” the government's latest report said. CNBC International. Not only Taiwan, but China is also in conflict in the South China Sea (SCS). The Philippines on Tuesday accused the Chinese coast guard of carrying out dangerous maneuvers that led to a collision between a Beijing ship and one of its vessels en route to Second Thomas Shoal in those waters. This is not the first time that Chinese ships have clashed with Philippine ships. Previously, several incidents involving the two often occurred in the Spratly Islands region. China insists it claims about 90% of the ocean along a so-called “nine-dash line” that covers an area of ​​about 3.5 million square kilometers (1.4 million square miles). ). In fact, China is said to have built a city covering an area of ​​800,000 square miles in the Paracel Islands called Shansa. The Permanent Court of Arbitration in The Hague ruled in 2016 that China's claims to most SCS had no basis in international law. It is a decision that Beijing rejects. Beijing is also offended by joint exercises and patrols that the United States and other Western naval powers are conducting with various Asian countries in international waters that Beijing claims as its own. [Gambas:Video CNBC] Next article Video: Early morning China shaken by 7.0 magnitude earthquake (sef/sef)



