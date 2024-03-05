The Supreme Court Can't Stop Doing Solid for Donald Trump





When he's not arguing with Taylor Swift or pretending to look like Elvis Presley, Donald Trump spends most of his days getting angry at the way various government officials, often prosecutors, but sometimes also former presidents and members of his own cabinet, wronged him. But on Monday he praised nine Washington DC regulars, that is, the Supreme Court, for ruling that states cannot remove him from the ballot despite the coup he tried a little over three years ago.

Speaking from Mar-a-Lago after the ruling was handed down, Trump praised the justices for working long, hard and very quickly on something that will be discussed 100 years from now and 200 years from now. [something] Extremely important. Later, referring to the unanimous decision, he said he was very honored by a nine-to-nothing vote. Not only did the Court allow Trump to remain on the ballot in Colorado, which had disqualified him, but five members of the majority assured that it would be very difficult to prevent other potential insurrectionists from running. run for president in the future.

According to the Washington Post:

The justices drew a clear distinction between state and national elections, writing that states can disqualify people holding or attempting to hold public office. But states have no power under the Constitution to enforce Section 3. [of the 14th Amendment] with regard to federal functions, notably the Presidency. Five of the six conservative justices went further, writing that the disqualification clause can only be enforced for national office through federal legislation and not a federal court challenge or non-legislative action of Congress.

The three liberal justices, in their strong approval, said the majority approach closed the door to other potential ways of enforcing the law by the federal government. We cannot rally behind an opinion that unnecessarily decides important and difficult questions. The majority, they said, had ruled out enforcement of the law by the courts if, for example, a party is pursued by an insurrectionist and raises a defense on that point.

In their concurring opinion, Justices Sonia Sotomayor, Elena Kagan and Ketanji Brown Jackson criticized the majority for its attempt[ing] to protect any suspected insurgents from future challenges to their mandate. Even conservative Justice Amy Coney Barrett agreed, but did not join the liberals' opinion because she did not like their tone. (She commented separately that the suit the Court was asked to decide did not require us to address the complex question of whether federal law is the exclusive vehicle through which Section 3 can be enforced.)

Of course, Monday's ruling is not the only one the Supreme Court should issue on this term which concerns Trump and, fundamentally, the fate of democracy. Next month, he will hear arguments about the former men's immunity claims, which he hopes will lead the justices to agree that presidents cannot be held accountable for their actions. As he has asserted in the past, Trump wrote today on Truth Social that unless presidents are granted complete immunity from the law during and after their term in office, they will always be preoccupied, if not paralyzed , by the prospect of unjustified prosecutions and reprisals, afterwards. they leave their functions. This could actually lead to extortion and blackmail of the president. A president must be free to make the right decisions. His mind must be clear, and he must not be guided by fear of reprisals!

Although it would be truly shocking and seemingly unlikely for the Court to side with Trump's absurd immunity claims, as my colleague Eric Lutz noted last month, the justices have already ruled in favor of the ex-president in (1) agreeing to hear the case and (2) scheduling the proceedings for late April, which will delay his federal election subversion case until who knows when. The only question now is what gift they want to give him next.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.vanityfair.com/news/the-supreme-court-cant-stop-doing-solids-for-donald-trump The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos