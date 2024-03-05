Jokowi ambitious to hand over PSI to Senayan





President Joko Widodo is believed to have worked hard to get the Indonesian Solidarity Party (PSI) into parliament. The party led by Jokowi's younger son, Kaesang Pangarep, has suddenly seen its votes increase by more than 3% in recent times. President Joko Widodo's alleged manipulation of the PSI vote has been exposed by the Setara Institute. Jokowi would have the ambition to bring the party led by his son into Parliament. “The voting and vote counting were organized in such a way that they were strongly suspected of fulfilling Jokowi's wish of getting the PSI through Parliament,” said Halili Hasan, executive director of the Setara Institute, in a written statement, Sunday March 3, 2024. . Apart from this, the Setara Institute also revealed two other plans of Joko Widodo, namely passing Prabowo-Gibran as president and vice president and eroding the votes of the PDI Perjuangan. The efforts of Joko Widodo's youth are seen as successfully completing the hijacking of the elections and ending the chaos if the PSI's alleged vote boost is allowed to go ahead. “At the same time, the 2024 elections were almost entirely hijacked by this despotic regime to benefit the interests and power ambitions of Jokowi, his family and his cronies,” Halili said. The Civil Society Coalition also urges the DPR to use its right of investigation to uncover various frauds in the 2024 elections. “The coalition ordered members of the DPR RI who may still be honorable to use their constitutional rights to report election crimes in the 2024 elections, including using the right of investigation,” Halili said. Previously, the public was shocked by the significant increase in the PSI's vote count based on the KPU's actual count data. The party led by President Joko Widodo's (Jokowi) son Kaesang Pangarep received 2,404,199 votes or reached 3.13 percent, according to data from Monday, March 4, 2024, 06:07 WIB. The new data entered amounts to 65.84 percent and was collected from 542,019 polling stations (TPS) out of a total of 823,236 polling stations. On the other hand, according to the results of the quick count of a number of survey institutes, the PSI vote did not reach three percent. This has raised questions from various parties.

