Modi government's misuse of institutions makes Indira Gandhis Act of 1971 look like a traffic offense

Congress MPs who voted in favor of the BJP would have been placed under the protection of the CRPF, the central Indian police force.

TThe drama of voting for the Rajya Sabha seat in the Himachal Pradesh Assembly has revealed, once again, the political method of the Narendra Modi government: brazen use of state machinery to capture the power and overturn the rules of democracy from within.

Answer: In Modi style politics, the police, the law enforcement directorate, the governors, the returning officers, in short, almost all the institutions of the state, are roped in to make life impossible to political opponents.

In 1975, the Allahabad High Court disqualified Indira Gandhis victory against Raebareli in 1971 for using the services of her private secretary Yashpal Kapoor (then a government official) for her election work. Today, when Raj Bhavans, enforcers and police are deployed against the BJP's rivals, Indira Gandhis act appears to be a simple traffic violation.

Alternative centers of power

Let us look at how the Modi-led BJP does politics through the power of the state or government. In Himachal, the Congress outnumbered the BJP. The BJP chose a candidate designed to break the Congress, a former Congressman. Then some Congressmen who had cross-voted were allegedly transported in a CRPF and Haryana Police convoy to a government guest house in BJP-ruled Haryana. It was a sad spectacle of cross-voting politicians guard by none other than the Indian Central Police.

The police also acted against the BJP's political opponents earlier. Assam Police arrested Congress politicians Jignesh Mevani And Pawan KheraMevani for a tweet and Khera for falsifying Modis' name. Should opposition politicians be at the mercy of security agencies? Do US police arrest politicians who speak out against the president? The Modi government seems to live by the saying: I am the state. (I am the State)

The governors are also put at the service of the BJP's competitors. In non-BJP states, Raj Bhavans are emerging as alternative centers of power. In 2019, Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshiyari sworn in the BJP, Devendra Fadnavis as CM early in the morning in a secret ceremony after the Ajit Pawar faction split from the NCP. Koshiyari did not wait to check whether Fadnavis had enough numbers. In Bengal, Tamil Nadu and Kerala, governors CV Ananda Bose, RN Ravi and Arif Mohammad Khan have all been accused of playing a partisan role. There were protests against Ravi and Khan in Tamil Nadu and Kerala. Last year, Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann moved the Supreme Court against the Punjab governor's refusal to assent to the state's bills, leading the SC to reprimand the governor for playing with fire and jeopardizing the parliamentary form of government. Former SC judge Rohinton Nariman even publicly accused the Kerala governor of sitting on bills in the traditionally minority state.

Misuse of institutions

The overthrow of non-BJP governments or Operation Lotus is synonymous with the abuse of state power. A recent example is that of Jharkhand. Hemant Soren was arrested by the ED moments after he resigned as chief minister, pushing the Jharkhand Mukti Morcha-Congress-RJD alliance government to the brink. MPs from the ruling alliances fled to Congress-ruled Hyderabad in fear of Operation Lotus.

The ED's repeated summons to Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal and Delhi Lt Governor who regularly criticize the elected government of the Union Territories is another example of how constitutional institutions are working to weaken the rulers non-BJP.

The opposition often does not have time to prove its strength, even when outnumbered. In 2017, former BJP Mahila Morcha leader and then Goa Governor Mridula Sinha. hastily invited the BJP to form the government even though it had fewer seats than the Congress. The same year, the Congress became the largest party in Manipur, but Governor Najma Heptulla (a veteran MP who had joined the BJP a decade earlier) guest the BJP to form the government first when four members of the Naga People's Front declared their support for the BJP.

Governance, the main task of constitutional functionaries, is often left aside in the BJP's race for power. In Madhya Pradesh, at the height of the Covid-19 pandemic in 2020, the Congress's Kamal Nath-led government was ousted and BJP's Shivraj Singh Chouhan was sworn in as CM by Governor and BJP veteran Lalji Tandon in discreet silence. manner.

There are other examples of the misuse of institutions. A statutory body like the National Commission for Women finds no reason to demand presidential rule in violence-torn Manipur, but does it in West Bengal, where a responsive government arrests Sandeshkhali accused. Perhaps the most striking example of the weaponization of state power to thwart opposition is the recent Chandigarh mayoral polls in which the returning officer, Anil Masih, a member of the BJP minority morcha, was filmed defacing ballot papers to enable the party's victory.

Masterstroke or red card

When a single party controls all the levers of government and there are no neutral arbiters, the playing field is not level. It's like a football match where one team commits foul after foul, but the referee only shows the red or yellow card to the other team. In any game, players and spectators agree to certain rules. What happens if one of the teams suddenly tries to change the rules during the game and a portion of the media covering the match hails this as a masterstroke to defeat the other team? Should the public approve of changing the rules so that only one team continues to win?

Yes, Indira Gandhi's government was known to use the Raj Bhavans for partisan political purposes, such as the 1984 dismissal of NT Rama Rao by Andhra Pradesh Governor Ram Lal, known as a governor of Andhra Pradesh. puppet by Indira Gandhi.

But the Modi government has brought these trends to a head and, unlike Indiras's time, there is no media outcry today. The Modi government is trying to become all-powerful by using the instruments of democracy to weaken the democratic structure that allows for the existence of a multi-party system. Who will show them the red card?

The writer is a former journalist and elected Member of Parliament (Rajya Sabha) of the All India Trinamool Congress. She tweets @sagarikaghose.Opinions are personal.

