Imran Khan's party to launch nationwide protests on March 10 against mandate 'stealing'





Jailed former Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khans Tehreek-e-Insaf announced on Tuesday that he would launch nationwide protests on March 10 against the “theft” of the mandate, almost a month after a general election inconclusive tainted by allegations of electoral fraud.

“We will unite all political forces and launch a movement within the framework of law and Constitution,” said Asad Qaiser, former Speaker of the National Assembly and senior PTI leader, while speaking to the media here.

He said they planned to take to the streets in all provinces to have their demands met, Geo News reported.

“Our movement will continue and bring together all political forces,” he said, adding that they would ally with like-minded parties.

The February 8 general election, marred by allegations of widespread fraud in Pakistan, resulted in a hung parliament, with independent candidates backed by Imran Khan's party winning more than 90 seats in the 266-member parliament. 'National Assembly. Former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif's PML-N won 75 seats and former Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto's PPP won 54 seats. The Muttahida Qaumi Movement Pakistan (MQM-P) won 17 seats.

Nawaz's younger brother, Shehbaz Sharif, was sworn in as prime minister on Monday, days after his Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz and the Pakistan People's Party agreed on a power-sharing deal to form a coalition government.

Qaiser said they would protest peacefully as they do not believe in the “fake government” led by Shehbaz Sharif.

You have no respect for our mandate and the 30 million votes we got, he said, adding that 180 seats were stolen from the Sunni Ittehad Council (SIC), the party joined by lawmakers backed by the PTI.

A five-member panel of the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) on Monday ruled against a petition by the Sunni Ittehad Council (SIC) seeking to give it reserved seats for women and minorities in the national and provincial assemblies. The right-wing party rose to prominence after independent lawmakers elected with PTI support joined it.

“A fake prime minister is sitting in this seat right now. And how can a fake prime minister get this country out of the crisis?” Qaiser asked.

We do not consider Shehbaz Sharif to be a legitimate Prime Minister in any capacity. He knows it is fake, Qaiser said. I dread to think about how this country will survive. God forbid there is a revolution in this country, he added.

PTI MP Umair Niazi said party founder Imran Khan had decided to call for protests across the country on March 10, Dawn newspaper reported.

Speaking to reporters outside Adiala jail, Niazi, apparently referring to the ECP verdict on reserved seats, said the move had stolen the rights of women in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

Khan Sahib said we will not let this happen. That's why he talked about Saturday, but then he said there would be presidential elections on that day.

In an article on X, PTI leader Hammad Azhar later said: There will be a peaceful but strong protest on Sunday. Everyone should be ready. The party's official account confirmed the same.

Imran Khan's sister Aleema Khan said the PTI founder supports reconciliation, but not with those who stole votes from the party. If you want to engage with the thieves, it would be better to open the prison doors, she said.

