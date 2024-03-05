Why Nikki Haley is still running against Donald Trump





Photo: John Tully/Getty Images

To hear the remaining Republicans backing Nikki Haley for president, they are the Goldwater brigades of 1964; they are the foot soldiers of the Reagan revolution in 1976, when he took his battle against Gerald Ford all the way to the convention. In other words, they no longer see themselves just as a campaign but as a cause.

They don't win primaries (except in Washington) and don't expect to, but they are looking for something more than the soul of the Republican Party possessed by Donald Trump. Their mentality goes a long way toward answering one of the biggest questions in American politics right now: Why is Haley still running when she keeps losing by double digits to Trump with no hope of winning from him? the nomination ?

Republican leaders have continually told us that we cannot lose the Trump voter, we cannot insult Donald Trump, and we cannot win without Donald Trump. Well, a funny thing happened: By trying to appease and massage the Trump voter, you offended the Reagan voter, said Eric Levine, a top donor to Haley's campaign . The party was so concerned about Donald Trump voters, but Nikki Haley still running and still getting 30 to 40 percent of the primary vote is our way of saying: Hey, don't forget about us either.

The fact that Haley was still running after losing the first three contests surprised many people who saw her as a savvy political climber calculating every step of her political career. Haley, after all, is someone who vowed in 2016, in reference to Trump, not to stop until we fight a man who chooses not to disavow the KKK. This was before she worked in his administration, then became one of his few high-ranking figures to leave on good terms, then broke with Trump after January 6, then said she wouldn't run against him, then runs against him but refuses to fight him. head-on until the rest of the competition is eliminated.

His journey has been remarkable. After starting the campaign poll with a zero percent margin of error, she used energetic debates to outpace the competition, which gradually faded away. Haley seemed to have figured out something that Ron DeSantis and Chris Christie in particular couldn't: how to implicitly attack Trump without drawing the full force of his ire, at least until recently.

Defeat in her home state of South Carolina would have been the kind of thing Nikki Haley would have wanted to avoid, as such defeats had long been thought to harm her political ambitions. Yet Haley presses on, shaking off a 20-point loss there, a 40-point bombing in Michigan a few days later, and heading into Super Tuesday as polls show she lost in the 15 states that will vote.

Everyone knows the math is the math here, said Jayme Stevenson, the former Republican mayor of Darien, Conn., who said that even if she voted for Trump in 2016 and 2020, she wouldn't in 2024. We're talking about a Republican primary that brings out the most conservative voters in the process, and yet Donald Trump doesn't get above 60 percent. It's highly likely that Donald Trump will eventually reach the delegate threshold, but he's a long way from getting there at the moment and Nikki has every right to stay in the race and give people a choice.

Because Haley has been so astute in planning her political rise, her detractors would say calculating and unscrupulous, it has been assumed among political cognoscenti that she was playing some kind of game here, perhaps trying to prepare herself to be chosen. as Trump's running mate or as Trump's vice-presidential candidate. laying the groundwork for a run on the No Labels ticket. She has publicly ruled out both, and people close to Haley's campaign say either option is implausible at this point. On the issue of vice president, there is too much bad blood between her and Trump, for one thing, and MAGA faithful would consider that a betrayal. As for No Labels, those close to her say she is very aware that third parties have a nearly impossible chance of winning the White House.

I keep getting this crap and I don't understand it, said Katon Dawson, one of Haley's top advisers. She's going to run out of time because she can. Our donors continue to give money and our voters continue to say they want choices and they want to hold Donald Trump accountable. If we want to drive our people out of the Republican Party, then we don't stand a chance anywhere.

After winning the New Hampshire primary in which Haley was expected to potentially upset him, Trump, using his favorite reprimand of her, wrote on Truth Social: “Anyone who makes a contribution to Birdbrain, from this point on, will be permanently excluded from Camp MAGA. We don't want them and won't accept them, because we put America first, and we ALWAYS will! Today, many of Haley's donors say they see no need to stop funding her campaign since they are already locked out of Trump world anyway.

If Donald Trump really is going to be the nominee, this is the time for him to ask people to vote, but here I am banned from the MAGA world, said Levine, the Haley donor. Not only is he not trying to win us back, but I see he's considering Tulsi Gabbard as his vice president, the same Tulsi Gabbard who was vice chair of the DNC and only left to join Bernie's campaign Sanders. I'm shocked that someone who thought about socialism and blamed America first would ever be on the Republican ticket, but I guess if you say Donald Trump, I love you and buy a few of his sneakers , you too can be considered for vice-president.

For many members of what was once the Republican establishment, these are dark times. Mitch McConnell, the wily lion of the Senate, is leaving, partly exhausted by his support for Ukraine. Kevin McCarthy was defenestrated by Matt Gaetz. Staunch conservatives who led the party just a few years ago, like Mitt Romney and Liz Cheney, have said they can't support the Republican ticket if Trump is on it. A new generation of conservatives in the House, thought to one day be party leaders Will Hurd, Mike Gallagher and Patrick McHenry, have all announced they can't take it anymore and are leaving politics. Haley is, for this crowd, their last hope.

Nikki routinely gets 30 to 40 percent of the vote, which can't be ignored, said Olivia Perez-Cubas, a spokeswoman for the Haley campaign. She fights for the future of the Republican Party and for long-standing conservative principles like fiscal discipline and strong national security. If we don't right the ship, Republicans will continue to lose, which means Democrats and the far left will continue to win.

Haley's policies focused on fiscal conservatism, strong national defense and a high regard for government institutions would seem ill-suited for a populist nationalist party. Even if Trump did not make it to the Republican convention due to his legal difficulties or a health issue, it is difficult to see how the Republican delegates currently committed to his side would choose Haley.

Still, the 40 percent of the vote she won in New Hampshire and South Carolina isn't far off from the results of other insurrectionists who have sowed fear among candidates seen as invulnerable. That figure is close to the 43% won by Bernie Sanders when he faced Hillary Clinton in 2016, and it's not far off from the 41% won by Eugene McCarthy in New Hampshire in 1968 that knocked Lyndon Johnson out of the race. That's better than the 37 percent that Pat Buchanan got in New Hampshire in 1992 against George HW Bush, and roughly in line with what Rick Santorum got against Mitt Romney in 2012 when he fought for the inauguration in April.

Forty percent of the country is hungry for normalcy, and that number will increase over time, especially if Trump loses in November and especially if we lose the House of Representatives or end up with a very narrow majority in the Senate. , said Ozzie Palomo, a Republican lobbyist and fundraiser supporting Haley. If all of these things happen, that's where someone like Nikki Haley will be able to say I told you this could happen, and there's another path forward here.

The hope among Haley's supporters is that if Trump loses in November, the party will begin looking for answers and the slow purge of the MAGA element will begin. People close to Haley say that by making her case now, she is laying the groundwork for the possibility of a new Republican Party, if not in 2028, then within a few cycles.

By continuing to stay in the fight, she's leading the conversation, said Rob Godfrey, a former close aide to Haley who is neutral in the 2024 primary. That sets the stage for the kind of conversation we'll have a year from now, four years, eight years. This is part of the country's changing direction, and it is separate from any political debate about what its future will look like.

In the chaos of our political moment, Godfrey added, the decision to extend the campaign is unlikely to have much impact on Haley's future: how long someone decides to stay in this race for office. he nomination will be long forgotten by the time the next campaign comes around. begin.

Not all Republicans, or even all Haley supporters, agree. Andy Sabin, a metals magnate and Haley's first donor, said it was high time for her to drop out of college.

She's making a fool of herself, he said. I don't know, maybe she's one of those people who likes to get beat up, but I told her she should save her money in case Trump implodes. What will you accomplish by showing that you can lose by 40 points?

Subscribe to the Intelligencer newsletter

Daily news on the politics, business and technology that shapes our world.

Vox Media, LLC Terms of Use and Privacy Notice

By submitting your email, you agree to our Terms and Privacy Notice and agree to receive email correspondence from us.

Related

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://nymag.com/intelligencer/article/nikki-haley-donald-trump-super-tuesday-republican-primaries.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos