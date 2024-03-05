China’s “nuclear arsenal” has doubled under Xi Jinping; US sounds alarm on PLA's space and nuclear growth

Senior officials from the U.S. Strategic and Space Command briefed lawmakers that China is rapidly advancing space technology and strengthening its nuclear capabilities.

A bird, a plane or a drone? China's revolutionary flapping-wing drone takes flight, expert says, ideal for reconnaissance missions

At a recent hearing before the US Senate Armed Services Committee, General Stephen Whiting, head of US Space Command, gave a harsh assessment of China and Russia's rapid progress in developing anti-aircraft weapons. spatial.

He highlighted the growing vulnerability of US forces, which depend on space assets for communications, navigation and surveillance.

“China is developing its space and counter-space military capabilities at a breakneck pace to deprive the United States and its allies of space capabilities when they want them,” he said.

He added that it was urgent for the US military to adapt its systems to face emerging threats, highlighting the obsolete nature of the current architecture in the face of evolving space challenges.

Although General Whiting refrained from directly addressing Russia's development of an anti-satellite nuclear weapon, he indirectly addressed concerns about its strategic implications.

He noted that Russia's military operations were less dependent on space assets than those of the United States, citing its preference for terrestrial communications infrastructure. On the other hand, the general mentioned that China is increasing its dependence on space assets and its strategic calculations in the Pacific region.

He suggested that China's quest for space capabilities was closely linked to its efforts to assert dominance over the first and second island chains, underscoring the strategic importance of space in contemporary geopolitics.

Whiting pointed out that China often conceals its intentions by leveraging dual-use technologies, academic initiatives with unclear research objectives, and commercial ventures that could bolster military capabilities.

Whiting further noted that what was most troubling about China's increased interest in space weapons was its meticulous scrutiny of the United States and its reliance on space assets.

He said the rapid development of China's space programs was aimed at threatening the United States' satellite infrastructure.

China's growing nuclear capabilities

The commander of U.S. Strategic Command briefed Congress on China's relentless pace in developing nuclear weapons delivery systems, indicating a deviation from its minimum deterrence strategy.

Air Force Gen. Anthony J. Cotton, speaking before the Senate Armed Services Committee, expressed deep concern about the speed of expansion of China's nuclear forces in recent years, admitting that it keeps him from sleeping at night.

“For me, it's [China’s] capacity, capacity to develop their weapons systems, their arsenal,” General Cotton said. “It’s so simple.”

He warned that China's military leaders were accelerating the deployment of nuclear forces, including significantly increasing the number of land-based missiles, missile submarines and a new bomber capable of launching a nuclear-tipped ballistic missile.

In his prepared testimony, the commander highlighted the growing risks of nuclear conflict due to strategic collaboration between China and other U.S. adversaries, particularly Russia, North Korea and Iran.

General Cotton notably mentioned that Chinese and Russian nuclear bombers had recently conducted joint patrols, signaling a potential alignment of their nuclear capabilities.

During the hearing, Sen. Tom Cotton, a Republican from Arkansas, revealed that China's nuclear arsenal has more than doubled since President Xi Jinping took office in 2012, with Pentagon estimates predicting a five-fold increase in the future.

China's nuclear arsenal, comprising land, air and sea platforms, now includes H-6 bombers, a new H-20 stealth bomber and six guided-missile submarines armed with advanced JL-3 missiles capable of reach the continental United States from coastal waters.

Although it has historically maintained a smaller nuclear arsenal, China is rapidly expanding its nuclear capabilities, with reports suggesting that the People's Liberation Army Rocket Force (PLARF) stockpile of nuclear warheads could reach 1,000 by 2030 and perhaps 1,500 by 2035.

These warheads are expected to be deployed at higher readiness levels, with most deployed on systems capable of targeting the continental United States.

The Bulletin of Atomic Scientists estimates China currently has 438 nuclear warheads, with an additional 62 warheads produced but not yet operational – a figure consistent with the Pentagon's earlier assessment.

The growing sophistication and scale of China's nuclear capabilities is a major concern on the global stage, raising questions about the future balance of power and strategic stability.