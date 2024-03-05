PM Modi to unveil India's first underwater metro tunnel in Kolkata. What we know | Latest news India





Prime Minister Narendra Modi is expected to inaugurate India's first under-river metro tunnel in Kolkata on Wednesday. The tunnel, built under the Hooghly River in Kolkata, will provide a connection between Howrah Maidan and the Esplanade. Prime Minister Narendra Modi is expected to inaugurate the Howrah Maidan-Esplanade section of Kolkata Metro on March 6. ((PTI Photo/Swapan Mahapatra)) Key Points of the Hooghly River Underwater Tunnel The Howrah Maidan-Esplanade section of Kolkata Metro has India's first transport tunnel under the Hooghly River. Hindustan Times – your fastest news source! Read now. It is part of the East-West Metro, a 16.5 km stretch connecting Howrah on the west bank of Hooghly to Salt Lake City on the east bank. This is the first case of trains running underwater in India. Executed by the Kolkata Metro Rail Corporation Limited (KMRCL), 10.8 km of the stretch is underground, while 5.75 km is elevated on a viaduct. ALSO READ- ECI issues zero tolerance directive towards Bengal bureaucracy and police for Lok Sabha polls It aims to reduce traffic congestion in the historic city of Kolkata, which has a history spanning 300 years, while helping to reduce vehicular pollution. Howrah Metro station, which is part of the section, will be the deepest metro station in India. The metro is expected to travel the 520 meters under the Hooghly River in a remarkable 45 seconds, Living mint reported. While the Esplanade-Sealdah section is awaiting completion, the Salt Lake Sector V section up to Sealdah is already operational. The entire east-west route, spanning 16.6 km, is expected to begin commercial operations between Salt Lake Sector V and Howrah Maidan by June-July. Calcutta received India's first metro 40 years ago The Kolkata Metro, India's first metro system and Asia's fifth, began its partial commercial service on October 24, 1984. It covered a distance of 3.40 km with five stations between Esplanade and Netaji Bhavan, according to the metro website. ALSO READ- Now, reach the Taj Mahal by metro. PM Modi to launch Agra Priority Corridor tomorrow | Details The idea of ​​an underwater railway tunnel dates back to British times Harley Dalrymple-Hay, a Bengal-born British engineer, envisioned an ambitious 10.6 km underground railway linking Calcutta and Howrah more than a century ago, the BBC reported. The plan included a tunnel under the Hooghly River and 10 stops. However, due to funding issues and concerns over city land ownership, the project was never carried out, he adds. ALSO READ- PM Modi offers prayers at Ujjaini Mahankali Temple in Secunderabad | Watch Later, in 1928, CESC, the city's electricity supply company, approached Harley to construct a tunnel under the Hooghly for electric cables. He accepted the challenge and the tunnel became Calcutta's first underwater tunnel in 1931, serving to transmit electricity cables between Calcutta and Howrah, according to the report. It is still used, but for electrical cables rather than trains.

