Matthew Lyon was the Donald Trump of the 18th century





As the 2024 presidential campaign shifts into high gear, many observers have highlighted the bizarre nature of Donald Trump's hold on the Republican Party. He is poised to win the Republican nomination once again, despite a controversy-laden presidency and post-presidency, and facing 91 charges in four different cases. These are unusual circumstances to say the least. And yet, surprisingly, there is a striking parallel in American history.

Like Trump, 18th-century Vermont congressman Matthew Lyon constantly attacked a supposedly elitist establishment and routinely and gleefully violated political norms. In fact, during his re-election campaign, he was arrested and managed to retain his seat despite his incarceration. Lyon's story offers clues to Trump's continued appeal and why it may take a change in strategy from his opponents to defeat him.

Although Lyon's political career bears striking similarities to Trump's, his origins are much more humble. Lyon came to North America from Ireland as an indentured servant in 1764. During the Revolutionary War, he became wealthy by buying up properties ceded by Loyalists.

In 1797, he ran for a seat in the House of Representatives. Lyon campaigned as a political outsider and anti-elitist who spoke on behalf of the working section of the community and would oppose the agenda of the broader aristocrats who populated the government. Vermont voters rallied behind this vision and sent Lyon to Congress.

Read more: President Trump seeks pardon suggestions. So we asked 7 historians what they thought

Once there, Lyon mocked the pomposity of his colleagues in refusing to participate in their rituals and traditions. For example, he successfully introduced a motion to excuse members of Congress who did not wish to participate in the regular ceremonial procession to the president's residence to thank him for his speech to Congress. Lyon dismissed the procession as vain adulation and pageantry. This solidified his reputation as a man of the people, immune to posturing, corruption and backhanded political maneuvering.

He was also prone to scandalous behavior. During the 1798 winter session of Congress, Connecticut Congressman Roger Griswold insulted Lyon during a recess in official proceedings. Lyon responded by spitting in his face. Lyon's opponents immediately called for his expulsion from the Chamber. He must be removed from Congress, one man insisted, while citizens clear the filth and filth from their docks. The press also focused on Lyon's shocking lack of decorum and unfitness for office, dubbing him the spitting Lyon and claiming that he acted no better than a common beast.

Meanwhile, Lyon's supporters applauded his audacity and his unwillingness to allow himself to be trampled by the elite. They were even more pleased when the House's expulsion resolution fell short of the required two-thirds majority and Lyon retained his seat.

Soon after, Griswold took matters into his own hands. He attacked Lyon on the grounds of the House, beating him with his cane. Lyon fought back with a pair of pliers that he retrieved from a nearby chimney. The two men then fought on the ground, punching each other savagely until onlookers eventually separated them.

Illustration of a congressional brawl between Representative Matthew Lyon of Vermont and Representative Roger Griswold of Connecticut, 1798. The New York Historical Society/Getty Images

The fight further endeared Lyon to his supporters who affirmed that his honest, independent and virile support[t] The interests of the people so angered the aristocratic faction that they had to resort to violence. The irreverent and brutal nature of Lyon's antics in Congress cemented his reputation as a common man fighting for the interests of his constituents against the establishment. And each time Lyon's opponents criticized his conduct, they only reinforced these associations.

Later that year, Lyon was arrested for claiming that President John Adams was more interested in ridiculous pomp, foolish adulation, or selfish avarice than in serving the public good. The federal court in Vermont found Lyon guilty of violating the recently passed sedition law, which made it a crime to criticize the federal government.

His opponents hoped that this disgrace would cause Lyon to lose his bid for re-election this fall. But in reality, his arrest and conviction had the opposite effect, strengthening Lyon's prospects. From prison, the congressman claimed martyrdom, writing plaintive accounts of his mistreatment and denouncing his opponents for imprisoning their political enemies. He claimed that the only crimes he had committed were refusing to sacrifice [his constituents] sacred trust in the views of those who wish to see a luxurious court. Thus, as before, the attempts of Lyon's critics to delegitimize him only made the deputy more convincing in the eyes of voters.

Lyon was re-elected, making him the first and, more than 200 years later, only elected to Congress after being imprisoned.

His victory hit his opponents hard. They did not believe that voters could have supported Lyon once again. How lost for decency [are] the servile defenders of such an animal! » railed a commentator. The press denounced his supporters as low class, ill-mannered and disloyal. However, once his sentence was served, Lyon returned to the House of Representatives as a hero in the eyes of his supporters.

Read more: How MAGA hijacked the conservative movement

Matthew Lyon's story serves as an important warning for those who wish to defeat Donald Trump. It is important to call out bad behavior and pursue illegal behavior even more. But, as Lyon's story demonstrates, ridiculing and mocking distasteful opponents and their supporters can backfire significantly. Lyon voters see these reactions as a sign that Lyon is fighting for them against a corrupt establishment. The opprobrium, venom and contempt Lyon faced only increased his popularity.

Critics of Trump, both on the left and right, have often resorted to similar expressions of outrage and demands for banishment. They, too, mocked the MAGA movement and hurled insults at Trump voters. But Lyon's example suggests that to defeat Trump, his opponents must work to understand his appeal.

The Americans of the 18th century failed to tame Lyon. It remains to be seen whether 21st-century Americans will be able to crack the code to taming Trump.

Shira Lurie is an assistant professor of history at Saint Marys University and author of The American Liberty Pole: Popular Politics and the Struggle for Democracy in the Early Republic. This article is taken from his chapter in A Republic of Scoundrels: The Schemers, Intriguers, and Adventurers who Created a New American Nation.

Made by History takes readers beyond the headlines with articles written and edited by professional historians. Learn more about Made by History at TIME here. Opinions expressed do not necessarily reflect the views of TIME's editors.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://time.com/6588325/donald-trump-matthew-lyon/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos