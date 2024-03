Imran Khan's party to hold nationwide protest against poll body's decision on reserved seats

ANI | Updated: Mar 05, 2024 10:11 PM IST

Islamabad [Pakistan], March 5 (ANI): The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) has announced a nationwide protest against the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) scheduled for March 10, The Express Tribune reported on Sunday. This follows the decision of Pakistan's electoral body. against the allocation of reserved seats to the PTI-backed Sunni Ittehad Council (SIC) – in which elected PTI legislators took refuge after being barred from contesting the general elections on the party's electoral symbol. Addressing media outside Adiala jail where PTI founder Imran Khan is incarcerated on Tuesday, party leaders including Sher Afzal Marwat, Shandana Gulzar, Atif Khan and Shehryar Afridi announced their dissatisfaction with the ECP's decision. They accused the commission of diverting the mandate given to the PTI by voters to rival parties, notably the PML-N and the PPP. The leaders argued that giving reserved seats to other parties contradicted the wishes of the people who had voted for the PTI. They claimed that the ECP's decision was a gross abuse of power and announced their intention to stage a nationwide protest against the alleged injustice, The Express Tribune reported.

PTI leaders further criticized the state of Pakistan's economy, highlighting its dependence on foreign remittances and accusing the Sharif family of sending its wealth abroad. They claimed that with the support of overseas Pakistanis, the country could generate quick revenue, underscoring the need for a change in direction. Earlier, the PTI had announced plans to approach the Supreme Court against the 4-1 decision taken by the poll body, as reported by Dawn. “The ECP's decision coincided with the acceptance of the nomination papers of the ruling coalition-backed Pakistan People's Party (PPP) candidate Asif Ali Zardari and the Tehreek-backed Pakhtunkhwa Milli Awami Party (PkMAP). -e-Insaf (PTI). ) leader Mahmood Khan Achakzai for the upcoming presidential elections, scheduled for March 9, sources said. According to Dawn, the final list of eligible candidates will be released on March 5, with the possibility of withdrawing applications until March 6. One-page judgment reserved last week, the ECP held that the SIC was not eligible for the quota of reserved seats based on the clear provisions of Section 51 (6) read with Section 104 of the electoral law of 2017. (ANI)

