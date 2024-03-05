Inequality or inclusiveness? The big question for Hunt's budget

Tomorrow, Jeremy Hunt will present the seventh financial report in less than two years. If the spectacle of this administrative chaos was painful enough, his government's record in terms of economic growth is much more worrying.

Their dismal growth record is so bad that if our economy had grown as fast as the OECD average, British households would be 5,000 richer every year.

In contrast, Keir Starmer and Rachel Reeves have prioritized economic growth, making the UK's ambition to have the fastest growing economy in the G7 the government's core mission. Economic growth may seem abstract, and in some circles it has become unfashionable, but it really is important. Growth is the only way to sustainably improve living standards and provide the resources our public services desperately need.

To achieve Labour's ambitious mission, Reeves presented a draft security. This sees a strategic state leading all parts of the public sector to increase the productive capacity of the economy, as pioneered in the United States by Janet Yellen.

For me, the key idea of ​​securonomy is that of inclusive growth, the need for the fruits of economic growth to be shared equally among all regions of the country. In launching his securonomy plan, Reeves criticized conservatives who believe the nation can rely on the growth of a single part of the country or a handful of industries.

As a Bury councilor, we know only too well the inequalities of the Conservative growth model, in which living standards have stagnated and inequality has increased.

The typical objection to inclusive growth is that inequality is simply an inevitable product of a modern industrial state, a dogmatic belief which led Boris Johnson to declare that inequalities are essential. Fortunately for Reeves, the dual dilemma of low growth and high inequality is not a trade-off but two sides of the same coin. Areas with the lowest economic growth and productivity are those with the highest economic inequality, as Alan Krueger shows in his book The Great Gatsby Curve.

One of the reasons why the last Labor government oversaw such an acceleration in economic growth was precisely its agenda of reducing inequality, as we saw first-hand in Greater Manchester. The National Minimum Wage, Sure Start and tax credits, to name just a few, have improved living standards in the most deprived communities and thus boosted growth for all.

That’s why inclusive growth is at the heart of the next Labor government’s agenda. THE New Deal for Workers is a bold and progressive transfer of power to British workers, ending the scandals of Fire and Rehire, Zero Hour Contract and unfair employment practices. The Take Back Control bill will reduce power inequalities between communities. The ambition to build 1.5 million homes, including social housing, is a policy that will simultaneously boost growth and reduce inequality.

But this message has clearly been lost on Hunt and his government, whose heartlessness and incompetence are also two sides of the same coin. They have overseen fourteen years of brutal cuts to local authorities, particularly social services, and are now threatening to cut vital services. Household Support Fund. They have allowed non-dominants to line their pockets at the expense of our country's health care. Their crises range from teeth pulling to prisons lacking capacity. Is it any surprise that we have entered a recession?

Hunts' budget must be judged on whether or not it contains a plan for the inclusive growth that Britain deserves. If it does not, it will be as unsuccessful as every other budget presented by Conservative chancellors since 2010.

