Politics
Inequality or inclusiveness? The big question for Hunt's budget
Tomorrow, Jeremy Hunt will present the seventh financial report in less than two years. If the spectacle of this administrative chaos was painful enough, his government's record in terms of economic growth is much more worrying.
Their dismal growth record is so bad that if our economy had grown as fast as the OECD average, British households would be 5,000 richer every year.
In contrast, Keir Starmer and Rachel Reeves have prioritized economic growth, making the UK's ambition to have the fastest growing economy in the G7 the government's core mission. Economic growth may seem abstract, and in some circles it has become unfashionable, but it really is important. Growth is the only way to sustainably improve living standards and provide the resources our public services desperately need.
To achieve Labour's ambitious mission, Reeves presented a draft security. This sees a strategic state leading all parts of the public sector to increase the productive capacity of the economy, as pioneered in the United States by Janet Yellen.
For me, the key idea of securonomy is that of inclusive growth, the need for the fruits of economic growth to be shared equally among all regions of the country. In launching his securonomy plan, Reeves criticized conservatives who believe the nation can rely on the growth of a single part of the country or a handful of industries.
As a Bury councilor, we know only too well the inequalities of the Conservative growth model, in which living standards have stagnated and inequality has increased.
The typical objection to inclusive growth is that inequality is simply an inevitable product of a modern industrial state, a dogmatic belief which led Boris Johnson to declare that inequalities are essential. Fortunately for Reeves, the dual dilemma of low growth and high inequality is not a trade-off but two sides of the same coin. Areas with the lowest economic growth and productivity are those with the highest economic inequality, as Alan Krueger shows in his book The Great Gatsby Curve.
One of the reasons why the last Labor government oversaw such an acceleration in economic growth was precisely its agenda of reducing inequality, as we saw first-hand in Greater Manchester. The National Minimum Wage, Sure Start and tax credits, to name just a few, have improved living standards in the most deprived communities and thus boosted growth for all.
That’s why inclusive growth is at the heart of the next Labor government’s agenda. THE New Deal for Workers is a bold and progressive transfer of power to British workers, ending the scandals of Fire and Rehire, Zero Hour Contract and unfair employment practices. The Take Back Control bill will reduce power inequalities between communities. The ambition to build 1.5 million homes, including social housing, is a policy that will simultaneously boost growth and reduce inequality.
But this message has clearly been lost on Hunt and his government, whose heartlessness and incompetence are also two sides of the same coin. They have overseen fourteen years of brutal cuts to local authorities, particularly social services, and are now threatening to cut vital services. Household Support Fund. They have allowed non-dominants to line their pockets at the expense of our country's health care. Their crises range from teeth pulling to prisons lacking capacity. Is it any surprise that we have entered a recession?
Hunts' budget must be judged on whether or not it contains a plan for the inclusive growth that Britain deserves. If it does not, it will be as unsuccessful as every other budget presented by Conservative chancellors since 2010.
If you enjoyed this piece, check out What will remain of our city? How Tory cuts are destroying councils.
|
Sources
2/ https://www.progressivebritain.org/9193-2/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- As relations deteriorate, Turkey arrests seven for 'selling information to Mossad'
- Inequality or inclusiveness? The big question for Hunt's budget
- Sublime, Wiz Khalifa will perform at the Virginia Beach reggae festival
- Google's new ranking system is designed to stop spam, SEO, and other manipulative tactics
- Imran Khan's party to hold nationwide protest against poll body's decision on reserved seats
- Matthew Lyon was the Donald Trump of the 18th century
- PM Modi to unveil India's first underwater metro tunnel in Kolkata. What we know | Latest news India
- President Jokowi Attends ASEAN-Australia Special Summit Reception
- Police investigate possible shooting, fatal hit-and-run in Hollywood – WSVN 7News | Miami News, Weather, Sports
- “Betting and match-fixing corruption in 2023”
- Blackpink's Jennie is a gothic princess wonder at Chanel's Paris Fashion Week show
- China aims to become independent in the technology field. Pledges to open manufacturing to foreign investors | WTAQ News Talk | 97.5FM 1360AM