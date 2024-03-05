Cable News Networks Pick Up Donald Trump's Supreme Court Remarks





The three major news networks all picked up Donald Trump's comments in reaction to the Supreme Court's unanimous decision Monday that states cannot deny him access to the ballot.

In doing so, Trump was given a platform to lambast prosecutors and judges in other cases, and to make unfounded claims that President Joe Biden has engaged in a “militarization” of the Justice Department.

“President Biden, first, stop the militarization. Fight your battle yourself. Don’t use prosecutors and judges to go after your opponent so you can win an election,” Trump said in his remarks from Mar-a-Lago.

Trump also used the opportunity to argue that he should be immune from prosecution in the Jan. 6 federal conspiracy case, an issue the Supreme Court will consider next month. But he also suggested that Biden orchestrated his legal troubles, even at the state level.

Fox News, CNN and MSNBC broadcast these remarks live. MSNBC cut off as Trump continued, with Katy Tur telling viewers: “The White House has had no coordination with the DOJ on the prosecution of Donald Trump.” It's totally separate. He's a special advocate. The special prosecutor decided to file charges. She also said the remarks were “the bad old days of Trump where he would come out with word salad and whatever allegation came to mind and whatever allegation he could throw around.” Peter Baker of the New York Times also weighed in, calling Trump's accusation “false.”

CNN picked up Trump's remarks in full, but cut them off when he began taking questions from reporters. Dana Bash noted that Trump made the accusation against Biden with “absolutely no evidence” and quickly checked the facts with Daniel Dale.

“This claim is false,” Dale said. “Even with respect to these federal cases, there is no evidence that President Biden ordered or was behind these prosecutions. This claim is particularly absurd when it comes to state and local cases. He said there was “no evidence that President Biden orchestrated this one way or the other.” So it just came out of nowhere.

On Fox News, anchor Harris Faulkner said she looked at social media responses to Trump's speech and noticed a tweet: “It's not boring.” “That's why the networks are covering it, because they want to have a moment where they can all react and say, 'He's a liar.' He is this and that. When he measured and went through his list of ways it worked when he was in power and what he wants to do next, he even arrived at what he wants to do next.

CNN and MSNBC have already grappled with the decision, which has been the subject of much internal debate, whether to air Trump's remarks live, given his propensity to make unfounded accusations and tell falsehoods about the 2020 presidential election. In the aftermath of Trump's victory in the Iowa caucuses, MSNBC chose not to air his remarks, with Rachel Maddow telling viewers “there is a cost to us, as as a press agency, to knowingly disseminate false information. CNN covered for about 10 minutes before cutting away.

Trump then lambasted both networks for their decisions, suggesting they should have their licenses revoked. However, the FCC does not license cable networks, only local broadcast stations.

Yet as Trump has solidified his lead as the likely GOP nominee, he has enjoyed more air time. In the eyes of some veteran political correspondents, it will be increasingly difficult for networks to justify not giving Trump a platform as the election approaches.

Last week, when Trump and Biden visited the southern border and made remarks, MSNBC did not air any of those speeches live. Fox News aired both speeches, as did CNN. For the latter, Dale was also present to check the facts.

