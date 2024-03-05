Pakistani journalist Imran Riaz Khan arrested in terrorism investigation





New York, March 5, 2024 Pakistani authorities must immediately and unconditionally release journalist Imran Riaz Khan, whose whereabouts are unknown, and stop harassing and detaining members of the press because of their work, a the Committee to Protect Journalists said Tuesday.

On March 1, the journalist whose YouTube news channel Imran Riaz Khan has some 4.6 million subscribers was released on bail in a corruption case and re-arrested hours later on separate terrorism charges , in front of a court in the city of Lahore, in the east of the country, according to several sources. media reports and Azhar Siddique, one of Khan's lawyers, who spoke to CPJ.

Pakistani authorities must immediately and unconditionally release journalist Imran Riaz Khan and stop detaining journalists in retaliation for their work or comments, said Beh Lih Yi, CPJ's Asia program coordinator. The detention of Khan and other outspoken journalists highlights the systematic crackdown on the press. Newly elected Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif must end this relentless campaign of intimidation against the media once and for all.

Pakistani lawmakers on Sunday elected Sharif as prime minister for a second term, following the Feb. 8 national election, which was marred by allegations of electoral fraud and delayed results. He held the same position between April 2022 and August 2023.

An anti-terrorism court ordered Khan held in custody for five days, until March 6, pending investigation, according to a court order reviewed by CPJ. Police then transferred Khan to an undisclosed location outside Lahore, according to Siddique and a journalist familiar with the matter who spoke to CPJ on condition of anonymity, citing fear of reprisals.

Khan was accused of attacking police officers and damaging government vehicles on March 14, 2023, during a protest by supporters of former Prime Minister Imran Khan in Lahore, according to Siddique, who called the case false and manufactured.

Khan was there to report for BOL News, for which he was a news anchor at the time, Faysal Aziz Khan, president and chief information officer of BOL Networks, told CPJ via the messaging app.

The court ordered the journalist's detention in custody based on a police first information report from March 2023, a document opening an investigation into accusations of stone throwing, Molotov cocktail throwing and intervention in state affairs, according to his lawyer Siddique, who said neither he nor his client had received a copy of the report.

Khan faces another case involving allegations of corrupt land deal, after police arrested him on February 22 in a late-night raid at his Lahore home and seized his personal devices, according to reports and reporter close to the file. Khan was released on bail on March 1, before being rearrested later that day on terrorism charges.

BBC interview about previous arrest

Prominent Pakistani presenter Hamid Mir told CPJ that he believed Khan's recent interview with the BBC played a role in his arrest.

In a BBC Pakistan documentary: Journalists Under Fire, released on February 16, Khan said he was held in solitary confinement without access to a lawyer for 142 days after his May 2023 arrest at Punjabs Airport. Sialkot.

The journalist's arrest in 2023 comes amid a crackdown on supporters of former Prime Minister Imran Khan, ousted after a vote of no confidence in 2022 and imprisoned in 2023 for corruption, and his Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf party (PTI).

Khan, who hosts PTI supporters on his talk show and posts pro-PTI content on his YouTube channel, was previously arrested in July 2022 and February 2023 over his political comments.

Khan was summoned by the cybercrime branch of the Federal Investigation Agency in January and February for questioning over his alleged involvement in an anti-judicial campaign.

Police in Punjab province, of which Lahore is the capital, did not respond to CPJ's email request for comment.

Furthermore, independent journalist Asad Ali Toor remains in detention more than a week after his arrest on February 26 by the cybercrime branch of the Federal Investigation Agency. The agency had summoned Toor, who covers political affairs on his YouTube channel, for questioning.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://cpj.org/2024/03/pakistani-journalist-imran-riaz-khan-held-in-terrorism-investigation/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos