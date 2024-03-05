Narendra Modis Gujarat has become a haven for smuggling of narcotics, says TN Law Minister





Minister of Justice S. Regupathy

A day after Prime Minister Narendra Modi accused drug distribution of being rampant in Tamil Nadu, state Law Minister S. Regupathy on Tuesday said that Gujarat, M's home state .Modi, had become a haven for the smuggling of narcotic substances. Speaking to reporters in Nagercoil, Mr. Regupathi said Mr. Narendra Modis' Gujarat coast and Divine Dwarka have become a haven for smuggling drugs worth thousands of crores of rupees into the country. While allowing this to happen in Gujarat by privatizing airports and ports, Mr Modi blames Tamil Nadu which is a land of peace with a stable government. The Narcotics Control Bureau of the Union government, which should eliminate drug trafficking, is unable to do so. However, for political reasons and in view of the elections, Mr. Modi is unnecessarily blaming Tamil Nadu. Is this the Modi formula? Tamils ​​will never tolerate it. According to him, the state government had actually intensified its war against drugs after Chief Minister MK Stalin took office. He had chaired a meeting of senior police officials to eradicate narcotics. After the issue of uncontrolled supply of ganja from Andhra Pradesh was raised in the DGP meeting, cannabis grown in over 6,000 acres in the neighboring state was destroyed. The sustained and intense campaign against ganja sellers and smugglers in Tamil Nadu led to the seizure of 11,418 kg of ganja in 2019; 15,144 kg in 2020; 20,431 kg in 2021; 28,381 kg in 2022 and 23,364 kg in 2023. Furthermore, the state government was keen to ensure conviction of drug peddlers and peddlers by ensuring proper and speedy trial of cases. Of the 2,416 cases registered under the NDPS Act that were heard in 2022, the accused were found guilty in 1,916 cases and 2,988 of the 3,567 cases resulted in conviction. As part of preventive measures, the government organizes awareness programs against drug abuse, especially in schools and colleges. Suspicious locations were searched immediately after obtaining information about the smuggling or storage of narcotic substances. After obtaining permission from the governor, a case was filed against a minister of the previous AIADMK regime under the NDPS Act. We are taking all these steps on multiple fronts to make Tamil Nadu drug-free and protect the future generation, Regupathi said. Training weapon against the BJP and its state president K. Annamalai, the minister said the national party had admitted 14 criminals facing prosecution under the NDPS Act into the party and allotted vital posts to some of them. He also read out the names of these 14 people. Similarly, 18 people facing serious drug trafficking charges have been named in the BJP. After destroying the drug cartel in Gujarat and elsewhere in India and removing the accused NDPS from the party, Mr. Annamalai should point fingers at us, he said. Asked about the start of work on AIIMS in Madurai, five years after Mr Modi laid the foundation stone, the minister said it was an election ploy and window dressing. There is no funding allocation for this project. Asked why the DMK had given a post in the party to drug accused Jaffar Sadiq (since expelled), the minister claimed that the antecedents of all those joining the party could not be verified . When their criminal antecedents come to light, there will be no place for them in the DMK, he said.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/tamil-nadu/narendra-modis-gujarat-has-become-a-haven-for-smuggling-of-narcotic-substances-says-tn-law-minister/article67917636.ece The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

