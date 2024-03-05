Xi's paranoia and secrecy are signs of the poor health of China's economy





In the opaque world of Chinese politics, subtle signals can reveal important shifts in mood.

One such signal came this week when, in a surprise move, Chinese leader Xi Jinping decided to cancel an annual news conference with Premier Li Qiang.

The news conference was scheduled to take place during the “Two Sessions” summit, where officials from across China come together to project an image of the ruling Communist Party's unity and strength.

It has been taking place for three decades and is one of the rare occasions when senior officials are subject to media questions. But it seems, XI doesn't want scrutiny. And he has good reasons. After decades of growth, China's economy is slowing, with a housing market crisis leading to consumer debt, deflation, a spending slowdown and an unemployment crisis. His growth paranoia may also have played a role. In recent months, foreign policy and defense officials have disappeared as Xi consolidates his power. It now appears he has relegated the prime minister to a less visible role, according to The New York Times. Jonathan Ward, a senior fellow at the Hudson Institute and author of “The Decisive Decade,” said the cancellation reflected the Party's growing reluctance to address “meaningful questions about China's future and general direction.” . “The important questions about China's direction and future are those that place the Chinese Communist Party in the worst light,” Ward said. Xi and his deputies also face growing pressure to tackle Chinese household finances, intensifying domestic repression and China's support for Russian and Iranian aggression. Ward said that “unscheduled meetings with journalists on any of these topics would accentuate the depth of China's current troubles and looming break with the Western world.” Ali Wyne, a senior fellow at the International Crisis Group, said the cancellation reflected the urgency of Xi's desire to control the narrative while facing a series of serious challenges. “The move suggests that Xi Jinping is further attempting to consolidate his political authority and, at a time of growing external concern about the state of China's economy, to shape the narrative that Beijing offers on its domestic health,” he said. -he declares. Xi walks a tightrope In addition to measures to end control, the Party unveils ambitious measures to strengthen The Chinese economy. Li said on Tuesday that China was targeting 5% annual growth and announced that the government would introduce employment programs, tighter regulation of financial markets and investment in AI. But analysts say China still faces serious economic problems. China's growth target, which is in line with official growth figures from last year, appears modest compared to the 10% annual growth it has experienced on average over the past few decades. Economists told BBC that they are wary of China's claim about the 5%. They estimate that last year's real growth rate was probably closer to 1 to 2 percent. China's economic woes come as it steps up its bid to challenge the United States as a world power by providing crucial economic and diplomatic support to Vladimir Putin's Russia in its invasion of Ukraine and Iran in the Middle East. Such moves drive a wedge between China and the West, even if China remains dependent on the European economy. Critics say Xi is walking a tightrope. Attempts to repress criticism and aggressive policies aimed at boosting China's global power are scaring off foreign investors, they say, while China still badly needs foreign cash to boost its growth. These challenges have led Xi to intensify his crackdown on domestic dissent and tighten his grip on power, recently purging the military and government of senior officials. And Xi's authoritarian instincts will likely continue to guide his response to China's many challenges, Ward said. “As China's internal difficulties deepen and its aggressive foreign policy goes global with the Party's support for its partners in Moscow and Tehran, we should expect Xi and his loyalists to do whatever they can to ensure that they are not challenged in their country,” he said. .

