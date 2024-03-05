The New York Times is facing backlash over its coverage of Donald Trump and the 2024 election.





Editor's note: A version of this article first appeared in the Reliable Sources newsletter. Sign up here to receive the daily summary covering the evolving media landscape.

CNN New York —

The New York Times faces a wave of backlash.

The Gray Lady has for several weeks been in the crosshairs of a group of critics and readers who believe that Donald Trump constitutes a serious threat to American democracy and that the influential media does not properly convey these issues to the public.

The Times' criticism is nothing new, but as it appears with each passing day that Trump has a real chance of winning back the White House, expressions of disapproval have become particularly pronounced.

In the view of its critics, the Times has been far too distracted lately by concerns about President Joe Biden's age, allowing it to distract from the broader, far more serious danger posed by a second Trump administration. Critics have also argued that the Times covers Biden and Trump with disproportionate standards, placing issues surrounding the current president on false equivalence with those of the former president, who faces 91 charges and fantasizes about be a dictator from day one.

The latest salvo in a weeks-long flood of criticism against the Times came this weekend when the newspaper published a poll it conducted among Siena College that found that a majority of Biden voters thought he was too old to be an effective president. The poll sparked a torrent of angry comments directed at the outlet, with some readers even declaring on social media that they had decided to cancel their subscriptions.

The fact that they even asked this question is proof of the agenda bias of their poll, Jeff Jarvis, Leonard Tow Professor of Journalism Innovation at the CUNY Craig Newmark Graduate School of Journalism, said on Threads. Who made age an issue? The gullible Times falls into the projection of the right. This is not journalism. Ashamed.

NY Times, have you asked your random voters if Trump is too crazy, spoiled, racist, sexist, criminal, traitorous, hateful to be effective as president? asked Jarvis, adding: “This is not a poll. This is your agenda.

The Times is, of course, far from the only news organization to have faced criticism over the way it covered the 2024 race. But given the influence it wields over American journalism and the fact that he serves as a sort of avatar for the entire news media, he found himself at the center of the storm.

Some of the complaints against the Times and other news organizations certainly have merit. It is clear that the American media is still struggling enormously with how to cover Trump and the continuing threats to American democracy. Years after Trump rose to political power and began drowning political discourse in dangerous lies and conspiracy theories, news executives remain confused about the most effective approach to combating deception. CNN and MSNBC can't even seem to come to a firm policy on how to cover Trump's live remarks (at times both networks have bragged about not airing his lie-filled speeches live, and at other times , like Monday, they did just that).

To be fair, though, not all of the conundrums facing newsrooms are easy to solve. There is a mountain of thorny questions at the doors of media outlets like the Times and there are often no clear answers. For example, after the 2020 election, the conventional wisdom was that the press should largely ignore Trump's antics. Now, as the election approaches, that line of thinking has changed, with Biden campaign aides even privately encouraging newsrooms to put more emphasis on his unhinged behavior, various gaffes, and scary vows. to seek political retaliation if he won. 2024.

Moreover, some of the most well-founded criticisms of the Times have been misguided. For example, in complaining about the Times poll with Siena College, some critics have muddled the newspaper's sample size of 980 registered voters, ironically echoing complaints Trump and his supporters have already made against the polls policies. But as CNN senior reporter Harry Enten said, such a sample size was well within the norm for a scientific poll. And the Times/Siena College poll, as Enten says, is one of the best in the business.

Are people angry at the New York Times today because of a poll? Clara Jeffery, editor-in-chief of the progressive newspaper Mother Jones, published an article on Threads. There are sometimes reasons to be upset at the New York Times. There is reason to doubt that polls are always/often accurate. But don't confuse these things.

On Monday, a Times spokesperson stood by its polling and reporting, telling CNN that its polls and related reporting capture and convey the public's opinion at any given moment. The spokesperson also addressed the greater backlash the newspaper has received in recent times.

Our commitment to readers is to report on the world as it is, without fear or favor, the spokesperson said. Anything less, or advocacy for a single candidate, would go directly against the practice of independent journalism.

Bill Carter, a media critic who spent most of his career as a reporter for the Times, suggested Monday that the paper was, of course, flawed. Carter admitted that there are times when media coverage seems less responsive to the changing realities of our political dynamics and that there is not enough emphasis on whether one side is addressing things as the truth and science as adversaries to be fought and denounced.

But Carter argued that the Times and other news outlets have extensively covered many of Trump's scandals at length, devoting significant coverage to fact-checking his lies, highlighting his ugly comments on a wide range of topics and, perhaps more importantly, highlighting his anti-democratic attitude. behavior.

It could be justified to accuse the media of not sounding the alarm enough to alert the nation of an existential threat to democracy, Carter said. But if the Democrats lose to Trump after all this media coverage, the fault will not be on the media, but on themselves.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.cnn.com/2024/03/05/media/new-york-times-trump-coverage-backlash/index.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos