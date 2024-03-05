Jokowi and Maruf Amin pledge to encourage cooperation with New Zealand in the halal sector





Bisnis.com, JAKARTA – President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) highlighted the need to create new opportunities to increase interaction between businesses and commercial actors, including in the halal sector. The reason is that the Indonesian number one highlighted a decline in the value of trade between Indonesia and New Zealand which will reach 18% in 2023. He made this known during his meeting with New Zealand Prime Minister Christopher Luxon at the Park Hyatt Hotel in Melbourne, Australia, Tuesday (02/05/2024). “I am sure that this will encourage increased trade and economic cooperation between the two countries,” he said, quoted via Presidential Secretariat YouTube, Tuesday (5/3/2024). Previously, during a state visit to New Zealand, Indonesian Vice President (Wapres) Ma'ruf Amin also held a bilateral meeting with Christopher Luxon at the Speaker's Lounge of the New Zealand Parliament Buildings, Tuesday (27 /2/2024). During the meeting, the Indonesian number two also pushed for proposals to increase cooperation between Indonesia and New Zealand, particularly in the area of ​​the halal industry. Furthermore, the 13th Vice President of the Republic of Indonesia highlighted the decline in the trade balance between Indonesia and New Zealand from 2,128.7 million US dollars in 2022 to 1,728 million US dollars in 2023, a decrease of 18.82%. “For this reason, the two countries must continue to seek opportunities to increase economic and trade cooperation, including cooperation to ensure halal products,” he asked. Regarding cooperation in the halal sector, Ma'ruf said he would explore the potential for cooperation with halal entrepreneurs in New Zealand. For your information, the halal industrial sector has the potential to contribute up to US$5 billion per year to Indonesia's gross domestic product (GDP). This corresponds to the economic value of the global halal industry, which continues to grow. By 2025, global public spending on the halal sector is expected to reach $3 trillion. In fact, this value is expected to continue to rise, reaching $5 trillion by 2030. Ma'ruf also pointed out that because the government sees growing interest in the halal industrial market, Indonesia wants to become a major player in the global halal industry. “Indonesia has adopted the vision of becoming the world's leading center for the halal industry. “Efforts to realize this vision require close cooperation, not only between stakeholders in Indonesia, but also with partner countries, including New Zealand,” he explained. The Tangerang vice president further said that the Indonesian government was trying to strengthen partnerships with halal industry players in New Zealand. This strengthening of the partnership takes place in the form of human resources (HR) development, product development and agreements on halal recognition. “The Indonesian government continues to encourage cooperation in knowledge exchange, joint product development, as well as cooperation in mutual recognition and acceptance,” Ma'ruf emphasized. Check out other news and articles at Google News And WA channel

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://ekonomi.bisnis.com/read/20240305/12/1746755/jokowi-dan-maruf-amin-kompak-dorong-kerja-sama-dengan-selandia-baru-di-sektor-halal The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos