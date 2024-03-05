



As India stands at the crossroads of its political destiny, the question on everyone's mind is whether the Prime Minister Narendra Modi will obtain a third term. His leadership has been marked by significant achievements and his popularity remains constant. The Modi era: a statistical triumph 1. Access to tap water In 2019, less than 2% of households in Uttar Pradesh had access to tap water. Fast forward to today, and that number has skyrocketed38 times largerwith incessant effort to achieve 100% coverage. Throughout India, more than 600 million people now have access to tap water at home, thanks to Jal Shakti initiative. This transformational breakthrough has improved the lives of millions, making clean water a reality for families across the country. 2. Infrastructure development The Modi government's commitment to infrastructure development is evident in the numbers: 133 million new drinking water connections

113 million toilets built under the Swachh Bharat Abhiyan

40 million new homes built

47,000 km new national highways

500 million people enrolled in the Jan Dhan program, promoting financial inclusion

Distribution of 360 million LED bulbs to the poorest households, by promoting energy efficiency These achievements are not mere statistics; they represent tangible improvements in the lives of ordinary citizens. Basic amenities that should have been addressed decades ago, such as tap water, electricity, cooking gas and well-maintained roads, are now a reality for millions of Indians. 3. Health and well-being The Modi government's focus on healthcare and well-being has been transformative. Basic health services have been extended to the most remote regions of the country. The poor, often left behind, now have access to quality health facilities. THE Jan Dhan This program, which aimed to provide financial services to the unbanked, empowered millions of people. These social measures have not come at the expense of economic growth. 4. Economic growth India has always been the fastest growing economy during the last decade. Despite global challenges, India's cumulative GDP growth since 2014 remains impressive. 92% in terms of US dollars. Even during the pandemic, India has outpaced China's growth trajectory. The Modi government's policies have promoted economic resilience and innovation. 5. Access to cooking gas In 2014, only 140 million Indian households had access to cooking gas. Fast forward to today, and that number has nearly doubled to 320 million. The LPG revolution ushered in cleaner and safer cooking practices, benefiting millions of families across the country. 6. Sanitation and infrastructure Bathroom : Ten years ago, only 43% of households had toilets. Today, India boasts universal sanitation coverage . Once-neglected basic amenities are now a reality for every home.

Electricity : Access to electricity has also seen a dramatic improvement, reaching previously underserved areas.

Digital payments : India's leap into digital payments has been nothing short of revolutionary. From reluctance to accept credit or debit cards, merchants now prefer UPI Operations . India's success in digital payments is a global case study. 7. Health and well-being Immunization : India's vaccination rates against major diseases exceed 90% , even as anti-vax sentiments rise globally. This contributed to a 25% off neonatal and infant mortality rates under 5 years from 2014 to 2020.

Ayushman India : On 300 million Indians have benefited from the Ayushman Bharat program, saving billions of dollars in medical costs for the poorest citizens. 8. Infrastructure development Accommodation : Urban and rural families have benefited from the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana (PMAI) with almost 12 million urban families and 29 million rural families receive new homes.

Roads : Since 2014, India has seen unprecedented road development. In the last decade, roads have been expanded as much as in the first 50 years of independence, and these roads are of better quality.

Railways : Rail accidents have decreased by 75% from 2015 to 2022, reflecting improved security measures. 9. Security and stability India has seen increased security, with fewer terrorist attacks and riots. The dark days of bomb blasts and terror threats in Mumbai seem far away, thanks to robust security measures. Policy reforms and milestones Absence of scams and corruption : The Modi government has maintained an impeccable record, with no major corruption scandals. Even the fighter jet claims turned out to be fictitious.

Global Relations : India's friendly relations with most world powers (except China) have strengthened diplomatic relations and promoted international cooperation.

Economic growth : India's status as the fastest growing economy, with growth above all others in the second quarter, underlines the resilience of its economic policies.

An Act to amend the Citizenship Act (CAA) : The CAA aims to bring common sense to refugee management, providing a pathway to citizenship for persecuted minorities from neighboring countries.

Ram Mandir : The much-awaited Ram Mandir in Ayodhya has finally been inaugurated, fulfilling centuries-old aspirations.

Article 370 : The removal of Article 370 for Kashmir has paved the way for peace and normalcy in the region. Narendra Modi's leadership has been marked by bold initiatives, unwavering commitment and tangible results. As India goes to the polls, voters recognize the transformative impact of the Modi era. Whether it's tap water, infrastructure, healthcare or economic growth, the statistics speak for themselves. Narendra Modi's legacy is one of progress, and it is no wonder that many celebrate him as a god. The path to a third term may be difficult, but the foundation has been laid and the journey continues.

