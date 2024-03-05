What's the point of London's Night Czar?





Anyone who has lived in or visited London in recent years knows that the capital's nightlife is not what it used to be. If you're planning to grab a drink in central London on a weeknight, you'd better not bother going after 11 p.m. Planning to party the night away at the bars and clubs of Sohos? Better not to miss the last metro if you don't want to shell out for an Uber home. Fancy dinner after seeing a West End musical? I hope you like McDonald's, because there won't be much else open. London's night czar Amy Lam, appointed by Mayor Sadiq Khan to revive the city's ailing nightlife, sees the situation a little differently. Last week, she published an article on LinkedIn defending all the work she would have accomplished during her eight years in this position. I'm under fire, the headline reads, but here's how I make a difference. Unfortunately, Lam doesn't seem to be able to list many actual successes. She acknowledges that the capital's nightlife is currently going through a difficult period, but she rejects all responsibility. Instead, she blames the pandemic, Brexit, the cost of living crisis and an apparent increase in binge drinking.

In an interview with the BBC this weekend, she instead turned her back on former mayor Boris Johnson, even though he left office in 2016. When asked what progress she had made since then in boosting London's nightlife, she said. is quick to name a few clubs she helped save from closure. Oddly, for all the woes of London's nightlife, at one point she tried to boast that the capital was truly a 24-hour city. Does Lam live in a parallel universe? London can hardly claim to be a 24-hour city by any standard. Only a handful of metro lines run all night on Fridays and Saturdays, and even those are under the threat. You may have better luck taking a night bus, but many services were significantly reduced during confinement and I never came back. As for the nightlife itself, pubs, clubs and concert halls are closing at an astonishing rate. Between 2001 and 2022the number of pubs in the capital has fallen from 5,000 to 2,600. In the last three years alone, more than 1,100 bars and clubs closed their doors. In fact, places in London especially in central London have closed at a faster rate than most other British cities. Lam is not entirely to blame for this. His powers are limited and his role as tsar of the night is essentially advisory. But in these conditions, how can this role really justify its role? 117,000 salary per year?

One project that Lam cites as a success is the Night Business Zone Program. The scheme targeted the boroughs of Bromley, Greenwich and Lambeth to revitalize high streets after 6pm. He did this by funding new murals [to] celebrate local Portuguese-speaking and LGBTQ+ communities in Vauxhall, outdoor nighttime cultural trails in Greenwich and a neurodiversity awareness program in Bromley. Clearly, Lam's priorities could hardly be more at odds with what most of the public expects of her, namely keeping pubs, restaurants, bars and clubs open, ideally after sunset. Of course, sites are facing unprecedented financial challenges, following confinement and the energy crisis. But they are also hampered by strict rules and regulations imposed by local councils. If Lam really wants to do something about London's dying nightlife, she could start by defending the venues against the relentless hostility they face from local authorities. Unfortunately, iconic venues are continually at risk of having their licenses revoked. Largely the reason for this is noise complaints. In places like Soho, once synonymous with the city's vibrant nightlife, local authorities have been inundated with plaintive complaints from residents about bars and clubs. Soho bar owners lamented that this is the case now almost impossible open after 3 a.m. because of the council's deference to every angry letter. The story is the same in Hackney, east London, where the popular Jago artistic and cultural venue was threatened with closure in 2022. A wave of complaints began after residents who moved to the area during lockdown did not anticipate that living in the heart of a trendy neighborhood would mean having to endure some late-night revelry. Even in booming tourist areas, establishments must fight with local councils for the right to stay open late. In 2022, the Greggs bakery chain became involved in a years-long fight with Westminster City Council on whether it should be allowed to serve hot food until 2am at its Leicester Square store. The council initially refused, fearing that Greggs would become a hotspot for late-night disturbances and anti-social behavior. In the end, Greggs won the battle and revelers can now enjoy a sausage roll after a night out. But why did this become such a protracted legal battle in the first place? It is Leicester Square we're talking about a tourist attraction in central London, where almost no one lives. It's not exactly a quiet residential suburb. All this unrest has demonstrated how incredibly hostile London has become to its own night-time economy. And where was the night tsar in all this? Apart tweeting brief congratulations to GreggsLam did not intervene once during the ordeal. Of course, residents have the right to complain about noise or anti-social behavior, but there is a fundamental imbalance here. No sane person will write to the council to say they enjoyed their Friday night on the town. This means that one unhappy complaint can ruin the fun for thousands of people. This is precisely where a good night czar would come and speak on behalf of the places and the customers. Amy Lam was unable to resist this tyranny of the whiners. It has done nothing to stop the wave of pub and club closures, let alone encourage the creation of new late-night venues in the capital. Under his leadership, London transformed from a vibrant, dynamic city to the most densely populated retirement village in the world, with an 11 p.m. curfew. London can do much better. Lauren Smith is an editor at enriched.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.spiked-online.com/2024/03/05/what-is-the-point-of-londons-night-tsar/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos